Check out these great savings on golf clubs, apparel, balls, accessories and more...

The Best Golf Deals We've Found Online This Week

The season is well and truly upon us now and this week's USPGA Championship will surely be tempting many to get their clubs out.

This week will also see plenty of golfers buying new kit for the upcoming summer months, so here we have our best deals of the week.

We trawled across the net to find amazing savings on golf clubs, balls, bags, clothing, shoes and accessories to save you hard-earned cash.

Our team at Golf Monthly tests countless products each year which we think puts us in a unique position to give advice on what the best products are, and whether a certain price is value for money.

Because of this position, we think we should pass our knowledge and experience onto you which is the purpose of this piece – to give you the best deals on waterproof products, for the best price.

With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Let's get into the deals...

TaylorMade Pro Stand Bag 6.0 for £80.65 (Was £129)

Available in four different colours - blue, black, red and green!

TaylorMade Pro Cart Bag 6.0 for £88.69 (Was £139)

Odyssey O-Works 2.0 2 Ball Putter for £139 (Was £199)

Srixon Z Star XV Yellow golf balls 2017-18 for £25.45 (Were £39.99)

Srixon Z Star golf balls 2017-18 for £29.73 (Were £39.99)

Powerbug Pro-Tour Electric Lithium Mini Trolley for £449.99 (Was £599.99)

Callaway XR OS Irons 5-SW regular steel shafts for £399 (Were £630)

Adidas Adipower 4orged S shoes for £98.10 (Were £139.99)

\Wilson Staff C300 Woods

Driver for £199 (Was £349, save 43%)

Cobra King F8 Driver for £229 (Was £329)

TaylorMade TP Collection Chaska Putter for £116.10 (Was £249, Better than half price!)

Callaway XR Steelhead hybrid regular 22 degrees for £139.99 (Was £179.99)

Adidas Go To 1/4 Zip Jacket for £34.99 (RRP £69.95)

Callaway Shoe and Kit Bag (For car boot or locker) for £29.29 (Was £59.99)

Masters three wheel push trolley for £68.69 (Was £79.99)

Srixon Distance Balls for £9.95 (Were £15.99)

Mizuno Light Weight Jacket for between £53-69 depending on size (Was £120)

BUY NOW: Mizuno Light Weight Jacket from Amazon

TaylorMade TP5 2019 balls for £37.48 (RRP £49.99)

Callaway Tour Authentic 68" Double Canopy Umbrella for £39.66 (Was £49.95)

Calvin Klein 1/4 Zip Harlem Pullover for under £25 (RRP £34.95)

Available in plenty of other sizes and colour options.

J Lindeberg Ralfs Striped TX Jersey Polo shirt for £40 (Was £80)

Under Armour Threadborne Boundless Polo Shirt for £30

Lyle and Scott Mosset Stripe Polo Shirt for £30 (Was £65)

TaylorMade Single Canopy 60" Umbrella for £28.63 (Was £34.99)

SkyCaddie Touch GPS for £269 (Was £349.95)

Ram Golf Pro Spin set of 3 wedges for £44.99 (£15 each!)

Ergonomad Weathercaster 62" umbrella for £17.99 (Was £40)

Features a windproof vented double canopy with teflon coating, SPF 50 sun protection and a travel sleeve.

PGA Tour 6ft Automatic Ball Return Putting Mat for £26.99 (Was £49.99)

