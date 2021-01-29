This amazing deal will allow you to watch huge events including the year's first Major at Augusta National

Deal: Get Four Months Of Sky Sports For Just £100

Not a Sky Sports subscriber? Been waiting for a great deal to come around? You’re in the right place.

Now TV is currently offering its Sky Sports Month passes contract-free for four months at just £25 per month!

Usually £33.99, you’ll save £36 over the four months with this superb deal.

NOW TV Sky Sports Pass £33.99 £25 per month

Watch The Masters, The Players Championship, two WGC’s and much more plus the Premier League, F1, the Super Bowl, boxing, cricket and more! £25pm for four months, cancel at any time. View Deal

We’re fairly certain that you won’t find Sky Sports cheaper than this as a non-subscriber.

The pass will allow you to watch some huge events up until the end of April including, of course, The Masters.

As well as the year’s first Major at Augusta National, you’ll get The Players Championship, two WGCs, the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill and much more.

On top of all of that, the Sky Sports pass will allow you to watch Premier League football, the Carabao Cup final, the Super Bowl, the start of the F1 season, cricket, boxing and everything else that Sky Sports offers.

The deal comes with a seven day trial of ‘Boost’, which is said to “amplify the viewing experience with Full 1080p HD, as well as Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound and smoother sporting action at 50 frames per second.”

Boost can also allow you to use three devices at the same time but beware as after your seven day trial it will be £3 per month unless you cancel.

The Sky Sports pass can also be cancelled at any time, so if you just want one month of action you’ll pay £25.

The deal is available to purchase from 29th January to 8th February.