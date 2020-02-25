Check out the latest clubs that Cleveland Golf has on offer

Which Cleveland Clubs Are Right For Me?

Within the Cleveland clubs range the company is well known for its wedge offerings, with RTX 4 a popular line of scoring clubs on both the professional and amateur circuits.

Cleveland has a long-standing heritage in woods and irons dating back to 1979. It was the first company to produce a 460cc driver and it has produced many ground-breaking designs, like the Hi-Bore driver and VAS irons.

To find the right Cleveland clubs for your game, we take a look at the manufacturer's latest clubs in the Cleveland clubs range so you have a better idea of which Cleveland clubs will suit your swing.

Cleveland Clubs Range

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Driver

Price: £279

Key Technology:

Features a Turbocharged Cup Face

Redesigned HiBore Crown features a prominent step that lowers the centre of gravity (CG)

Ultralight Hosel is even lighter to remove mass from a poor position.

All of these weight savings culminate in the Deep Weighting sole pad

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Driver Review

Verdict: Provides competitive, off-the-rack performance at a reasonable price. It feels fast, stable and the draw bias will help slicers find more fairways.

Will Suit: Golfers who want a simple, fuss-free and wallet-friendly driver

Price: £179

Key Technology:

Features a Turbocharged Cup Face

Redesigned HiBore Crown features a prominent step that lowers the centre of gravity (CG)

Ultralight Hosel is even lighter to remove mass from a poor position.

All of these weight savings culminate in the Deep Weighting sole pad

Read our fullCleveland Launcher HB Turbo Fairway review

Will Suit: Golfers that need a bit of help launching their fairways higher

Price: £179

Key Technology:

Gliderails provide more speed with improved turf interaction

Redesigned HiBore Crown enables a lower center of gravity

High strength variable face

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

Hollow-body construction for more forgiveness.

High strength variable steel face

V-Shaped sole to improve turf interaction

Will Suit: Golfers who require a utility iron that have more forgiveness than other models.

Price: £499

Key Technology:

Launcher UHX Irons incorporate hollow long irons (4-7-irons) for more distance and forgiveness

Eight-iron through pitching wedge features a cavity back construction, which focuses on precision and control

Read our full Cleveland Launcher UHX Irons review

Will Suit: Players who require forgiveness and control in equal measure

Price: £570 (Steel, Graphite £648)

Key Technology:

Tour Zip Grooves channel away debris to produce consistent spin and control

Progressive shaping for distance and control through the set

Launcher Cup Face flexes at impact producing distance and forgiveness across face

Microcavity in hosel moves CG closer to middle of face enhancing feel and distance control

Read our full Cleveland Launcher CBX Irons review

Price: £499

Key Technology:

Fully hollow construction along with internal stabilizing ribs to provide maximum forgiveness.

Features a turbocharged, high strength steel face.

Redesigned HiBore Crown features low, deep weighting to produce an easy to hit, high ball flight

Progressive shaping throughout the set

Will Suit: Higher handicappers who need help getting the ball in the air

Read our full Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Irons review

Price: £109

Key Technology:

New Hollow-Cavity design with a hollow chamber towards the heel

Heavy weight strategically placed in the toe

Fourth generation Rotex Face Technology

Gelback TPU insert combines with Cleveland’s Face Balancing Technology

Cleveland CBX 2 Wedge Review

Verdict: Extra forgiveness helps get full shots closer to the hole, while the spinny face allows shorter chip shots to check up quickly

Will Suit: The gains in forgiveness are worth it for the larger size for the inconsistent player

Read our full Cleveland CBX 2 Wedges review

Price: £129

Key Technology:

Fourth generation Rotex Face technology equals more spin and consistency

Compact shaping uses less offset for more workability

Muscle shaping on back of lofts progressively adjusts CG on X and Y-axes enhancing feel and distance control

MID, LOW, FULL AND XLOW grind options available for varying attack angles

Cleveland RTX 4 Wedge Review

Verdict: The RTX 4 looks to be an even more versatile offering while still providing the consistently high levels of spin we experienced on RTX 3. The compact shape and lower bounce options are more suited to the better player, but mid-handicappers who prefer a soft feel shouldn’t rule them out

Will Suit: Better players and mid-handicappers

Read our full Cleveland RTX 4 Wedges review

Price: £89

Key Technology:

New Smart Sole 4 comes in three different variants – the ‘C’, a 42° wedge designed for chipping, the 50° ‘G’ gap wedge and the ‘S’ 58° wedge to help with sand play.

Extra wide soles with extra leading edge bounce

Upgraded Feel Balancing Technology adjusts the centre of gravity

New and Enhanced Three-Tiered Sole

Will Suit: An extreme way of helping golfers who struggle with the wedges.

Read our fullCleveland Smart Sole 4 Wedge review

Price: £99

Key Technology:

Precision Milled Face with coarse, diamond-shaped milling pattern for more consistent rolls

Speed-Optimised Face Technology

304 Stainless Steel delivers soft feel

Customisable to fit stroke

Will Suit: Golfers looking for a soft feel without paying a premium price tag

Read our full Cleveland HB (Huntington Beach) Soft Collection Putters review

Price: £149

Key Technology:

Radical new weighting system with the centre of gravity (CG) brought forward towards the face via Tungsten Forward Weighting.

Two Metal Injection Molded (MIM) tungsten weights in the face of the putter.

Speed Optimized Face Technology (SOFT), which normalizes ball speed across the face

Individualised face milling pattern

Will Suit: A high-quality putter that has a stunning black aesthetic.

Read our full Cleveland Frontline Putters review

What models best suit you from the Cleveland clubs range?

