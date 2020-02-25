Which Cleveland Clubs Are Right For Me?

Cleveland Clubs Range

Check out the latest clubs that Cleveland Golf has on offer

Which Cleveland Clubs Are Right For Me?

Within the Cleveland clubs range the company is well known for its wedge offerings, with RTX 4 a popular line of scoring clubs on both the professional and amateur circuits.

Cleveland has a long-standing heritage in woods and irons dating back to 1979. It was the first company to produce a 460cc driver and it has produced many ground-breaking designs, like the Hi-Bore driver and VAS irons.

To find the right Cleveland clubs for your game, we take a look at the manufacturer's latest clubs in the Cleveland clubs range so you have a better idea of which Cleveland clubs will suit your swing.

Be sure to click the links for the latest Cleveland clubs reviews.

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Driver

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Driver

Price: £279

Key Technology:

  • Features a Turbocharged Cup Face
  • Redesigned HiBore Crown features a prominent step that lowers the centre of gravity (CG)
  • Ultralight Hosel is even lighter to remove mass from a poor position.
  • All of these weight savings culminate in the Deep Weighting sole pad

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Driver Review

Verdict: Provides competitive, off-the-rack performance at a reasonable price. It feels fast, stable and the draw bias will help slicers find more fairways.

Will Suit: Golfers who want a simple, fuss-free and wallet-friendly driver

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Fairway

Price: £179

Key Technology:

  • Features a Turbocharged Cup Face
  • Redesigned HiBore Crown features a prominent step that lowers the centre of gravity (CG)
  • Ultralight Hosel is even lighter to remove mass from a poor position.
  • All of these weight savings culminate in the Deep Weighting sole pad
  •  Read our fullCleveland Launcher HB Turbo Fairway review  

Will Suit: Golfers that need a bit of help launching their fairways higher

Cleveland Launcher Halo Hybrid

Price: £179

Key Technology:

  • Gliderails provide more speed with improved turf interaction
  • Redesigned HiBore Crown enables a lower center of gravity
  • High strength variable face

Cleveland Launcher UHX Utility Iron

Price: Varied

Key Technology:

  • Hollow-body construction for more forgiveness.
  • High strength variable steel face
  • V-Shaped sole to improve turf interaction

Will Suit: Golfers who require a utility iron that have more forgiveness than other models.

Cleveland Launcher UHX Irons

Price: £499

Key Technology:

 

  • Launcher UHX Irons incorporate hollow long irons (4-7-irons) for more distance and forgiveness
  • Eight-iron through pitching wedge features a cavity back construction, which focuses on precision and control
  •  Read our full Cleveland Launcher UHX Irons review  

Will Suit: Players who require forgiveness and control in equal measure

Cleveland clubs, Cleveland Launcher CBX Irons

Cleveland Launcher CBX Irons

Price: £570 (Steel, Graphite £648)

Key Technology:

  • Tour Zip Grooves channel away debris to produce consistent spin and control
  • Progressive shaping for distance and control through the set
  • Launcher Cup Face flexes at impact producing distance and forgiveness across face
  • Microcavity in hosel moves CG closer to middle of face enhancing feel and distance control
  •  Read our full Cleveland Launcher CBX Irons review  

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Irons

Price: £499

Key Technology:

  • Fully hollow construction along with internal stabilizing ribs to provide maximum forgiveness.
  • Features a turbocharged, high strength steel face.
  • Redesigned HiBore Crown features low, deep weighting to produce an easy to hit, high ball flight
  • Progressive shaping throughout the set

Will Suit: Higher handicappers who need help getting the ball in the air

  •  Read our full Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Irons review  

Cleveland Golf CBX 2 Wedge Unveiled

Cleveland CBX 2 Wedges

Price: £109

Key Technology:

  • New Hollow-Cavity design with a hollow chamber towards the heel
  • Heavy weight strategically placed in the toe
  • Fourth generation Rotex Face Technology
  • Gelback TPU insert combines with Cleveland’s Face Balancing Technology

Cleveland CBX 2 Wedge Review

Verdict: Extra forgiveness helps get full shots closer to the hole, while the spinny face allows shorter chip shots to check up quickly

Will Suit: The gains in forgiveness are worth it for the larger size for the inconsistent player

  •  Read our full Cleveland CBX 2 Wedges review  

Cleveland RTX 4 Wedges Revealed

Cleveland RTX 4 Wedges

Price: £129

Key Technology:

  • Fourth generation Rotex Face technology equals more spin and consistency
  • Compact shaping uses less offset for more workability
  • Muscle shaping on back of lofts progressively adjusts CG on X and Y-axes enhancing feel and distance control
  • MID, LOW, FULL AND XLOW grind options available for varying attack angles

Cleveland RTX 4 Wedge Review

Verdict: The RTX 4 looks to be an even more versatile offering while still providing the consistently high levels of spin we experienced on RTX 3. The compact shape and lower bounce options are more suited to the better player, but mid-handicappers who prefer a soft feel shouldn’t rule them out

Will Suit: Better players and mid-handicappers

  •  Read our full Cleveland RTX 4 Wedges  review  

Cleveland Smart Sole 4 Wedge

Price: £89

Key Technology:

  • New Smart Sole 4 comes in three different variants – the ‘C’, a 42° wedge designed for chipping, the 50° ‘G’ gap wedge and the ‘S’ 58° wedge to help with sand play.
  • Extra wide soles with extra leading edge bounce
  • Upgraded Feel Balancing Technology adjusts the centre of gravity
  • New and Enhanced Three-Tiered Sole

Will Suit: An extreme way of helping golfers who struggle with the wedges.

  •  Read our fullCleveland Smart Sole 4 Wedge review  

Cleveland HB (Huntington Beach) Soft Collection Putters

Price: £99

Key Technology:

  • Precision Milled Face with coarse, diamond-shaped milling pattern for more consistent rolls
  • Speed-Optimised Face Technology
  • 304 Stainless Steel delivers soft feel
  • Customisable to fit stroke

Will Suit: Golfers looking for a soft feel without paying a premium price tag

  •  Read our full Cleveland HB (Huntington Beach) Soft Collection Putters review  

Cleveland Frontline Putters

Price: £149

Key Technology:

  • Radical new weighting system with the centre of gravity (CG) brought forward towards the face via Tungsten Forward Weighting.
  • Two Metal Injection Molded (MIM) tungsten weights in the face of the putter.
  • Speed Optimized Face Technology (SOFT), which normalizes ball speed across the face
  • Individualised face milling pattern

Will Suit: A high-quality putter that has a stunning black aesthetic.

  •  Read our full Cleveland Frontline Putters review  

What models best suit you from the Cleveland clubs range?

Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.

Sam Tremlett

Sam Tremlett is one of our Digital Writers and has been part of the team since February 2018 and writes for Golf Monthly and Rugby World brands. Sam graduated with First Degree Honours in History and American Studies whilst studying at Swansea University. During that time he spent a year in the United States.   In terms of Golf Monthly he writes a variety of stories for the brand including news pieces, course and gear reviews and pretty much anything else that occurs in the world of golf. He also contributes to the magazine regularly with features, tour news and other facets of the game. Currently he is not a member of any club but he used to be one at Old Thorns Country Club in Liphook, Hampshire where he got down to a handicap of three. He once shot 69 around Old Thorns and he has had two holes in one, the most recent being in October of 2018 at West Byfleet Golf Club. From a golfing standpoint, Tiger Woods is his idol and counts Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy as his favourite golfers.   Due to his breadth of knowledge across many sports, Sam has also written for Rugby World and World Soccer magazines. For both brands he creates news stories, conducts interviews and helps run their social media accounts.   A huge sports fan, Sam follows a variety of sports from American football, to rugby, to golf. He writes about each of them regularly in his blog which you can take a look at here. His contact email address is sam.tremlett@futurenet.com

