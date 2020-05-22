Best Golf Trolley Deals Right Now
By Sam Tremlett
A good golf trolley can do all the hard work for you, taking the stress off the legs or shoulders and preserving energy for the last few holes so you can finish your rounds strongly.
Given the precious energy they could save, we have taken a look at some of the best deals we can find on golf trolleys and passing them onto you.
Below are some of our favourites.
Motocaddy M-Tech Golf Trolley
- The Motocaddy M-Tech heads up the compact-folding M-Series range. It is top of the pile thanks to its super-lightweight, high-capacity Lithium battery and next-generation, high power 28V electronics. Everything about the M-Tech screams cutting edge, from the polished chrome detailing to the hand-stiched leather handle grips and the carbon fibre styling.
- Buy Now from American Golf (SAVE £200.99)
Fazer Pro Fold Flat Push Trolley
- If you are in the market for a new trolley then this model from Fazer could be the one for you. It folds completely flat so can be stored in the smallest of spaces and has plenty of other features for all your golfing needs. Today you can save more than £80 on it too.
- Buy Now from American Golf for £149 (SAVE £80.99)
- PowaKaddy Trolley Deals
PowaKaddy Trolley Deals
- You can get a whole range of PowaKaddy trolleys at the moment with a saving of over £50, including the CT6, CT6 GPS, FX3, FX5 and FX7 models.
- Buy Now CT6 trolley from American Golf (SAVE £50.99) Buy Now FX3 trolley from American Golf (SAVE £50.99)
Motocaddy Cube
- The new version of the Cube is compact and simple to fold thanks to its two-step folding system.
- Buy Now from American Golf for £149.99 (SAVE £30)
Ogio Alpha Aqua Trolley Bag
- If you get a trolley you need a good trolley bag too and this offering from Ogio is a quality product.
- Buy Now from Scottsdale Golf for £159 (SAVE £100.99)
Mizuno BR-DRI Waterproof Trolley Bag
- A good bag needs to be waterproof especially in the United Kingdom and Mizuno have created just that. 7 spacious pockets can house your possessions whilst the waterproof construction keeps everything dry.
- Buy Now from Scottsdale Golf for £199 (SAVE £91)
