Best Boozey Alcohol Gifts For Father's Day

Looking to get your dad a great gift this Father's Day? Well we are here to help.

We're searched Amazon to pick out some of the best boozey alchol gifts you can get for Father's Day.

Of course as with all alcoholic products you must be over 18 to purchse.

Jack Daniels Gentleman Jack

One of the best Father's Day promotions around at the moment with a special offer of just £20 being offered at Amazon. It is an exceptionally smooth, easy-drinking American whisky from one of the world's most popular brands. They have even created a whisky sour cocktail recipe for you to follow (see below).

Gentleman’s Sour by Gentleman Jack

Ingredients: 50ml Gentleman Jack 25ml Fresh lemon juice 20ml Sugar syrup A dash of bitters Cubed ice Lemon slice garnish

Method: Combine all of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake together with ice. Strain into a tumbler filled with cubed ice. Garnish with a slice of lemon

Craft Beer Introductory Mixed Case by Beer Hawk

If the amount of pictures of Beer Hawk boxes that have been turning up on the doorsteps of my friends is anything to go by, if you have a father who is a beer fan, and in particular a Craft beer fan, than this is a particularly good present to give them. The box is said to contain 12 Delicious Beers, Handpicked by Beer Hawk's inhouse Sommelier team – which sounds good to me. My favourite of what Beer Hawk sell includes the Beavertown Gamma Ray Pale Ale.

Bushmills Irish Whisky

Certainly my favourite whisky the Bushmills distillery is of course just down the road from Royal Portrush where Shane Lowry won the Open Championship last year. This is smooth to drink and tastes great with just a cube of ice.

Gunpowder Irish Gin

This is an absolute cracker of a gin - perfect with a Fever Tree Indian Tonic and a slice of lime - the only problem with this gin is that it doesn't come in a bigger bottle. And talking of the bottle - it is exquisite... you won't be taking this to the recycling!

Malfy Gin Rosa Pink Grapefruit Italian Gin

For anyone who likes to have a bit of different flavour with their gin I cannot recommend the Malfy Grapefruit gin enough. I originally bought this for my wife at Christmas... truth be told she didn't have as much of it as I did. The flavour is outstanding and fresh – a true winner.

Whitley Neill Blood Orange Vodka

Now Whitley Neill has been making big strides in the gin market of late - but I have picked one of their vodkas for this guide. This crisp and fresh orange vodka is fantastic with a little bit of tonic and ice or even straight if you are that way inclined!

Classic Red Wine Trio (3x75cl) in Wooden Gift Box

This is a cracking gift set, comes with a Shiraz, Malbec and Rioja - if you don't know anything about red wine these three bottles will tick any red wine lover's box. Attractively boxed this is a perfect gift this Father's Day.

Laphroaig Quarter Cask Single Malt Scotch Whisky

This is a serious drop of booze - if your dad is a whisky fan then he will be over the moon with this offering. This is a deep and smoky single malt that will show the receiver that you know your stuff!

Graham's 20 Year Old Tawny Port

No guide for boozy gifts for Father's Day would be complete without a good port and this is a cracker. It has a slightly nutty flavour and it has a lovely elegant bottle that highlights the golden tawny colour.

Sandy Leaf Farm Ultimate Gin Maker's Kit

For something a little different, why not get the old man something he can get his teeth into. This set allows you to make ten bottles of your own botanical infused gin - it comes with almost everything - you just need to add 700ml inexpensive vodka per batch and away you go!

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Liqueur

Now if you got down to this final pick you will not be disappointed - this stuff is lethal! I first encountered it while playing golf in Vegas a few years ago - the very friendly cart girl recommended it to us - at that point I was playing very nicely with 12 points through 6 holes... several Fireballs later... I do not remember finishing the round let alone what I scored. A perfect gift to get the party started on Father's Day.

I hope that this has helped provide you with some inspiration this Father's Day and you enjoyed reading it as much as I did writing it.

