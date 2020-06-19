Tired of buying your dad the same golf balls each and every year? Here are some gifts he'd surely appreciate...

The Best Non-Golf Father's Day Gifts

Father's Day is fast approaching so show your dad some love this year with a great present.

We've scoured Amazon, Etsy, Currys, John Lewis and Partners, Getting Personal and NowTV for some presents he'll surely love and, whilst they're non-golf specific, some of them they can be used in a golf environment.

Whether he wants to listen to his favourite music at the driving range, create his own fairway in the garden or watch the golf on the telly or a tablet, we've got you covered.

Up to £50

Amazon.co.uk eGift voucher - £10+

Can't decide what to get your dad this year? Let him choose his own Father's Day gift with an Amazon gift voucher.

Personalised Guinness Pint Glass

If your dad loves Guinness then this gift really is a no brainer!

Now TV Sky Sports Pass

All dad's love sport don't they? Give your dad the gift of sport this father's day. The Sky Sports Now TV passes offer up all the Sky Sports channels and now is the perfect time to buy with the PGA Tour and Premier League seasons getting back up and running.

Crocs Unisex Adults’ Classic Slipper

Has your dad been wearing the same slippers for the last five years? He'd appreciate a new pair. These Crocs come with a croslite material base for extra comfort and also come in a few different colour options.

Under Armour Men's Blitzing 3.0 Comfortable Snapback Built-in Sweatband, Breathable Cap

This Under Armour cap is perfect for summer time and can also be worn on the golf course. With plenty of sunshine left this year this sleek, breathable cap will keep him protected from the sun whether he is on the course, out walking the dog or just relaxing in the garden.

Phone Tripod

If your dad enjoys practising his golf game then this could be the gift he is looking for as it will help him film and analyse his swing. As well as that, it's great for taking sturdy photos and videos if he enjoys photography and taking videos whilst out and about or on holiday.

Ferrero Collection Chocolate Gift Set

You can't go wrong with Ferrero Rochers can you! This superb gift box comes with 48 of your dad's favourite treats, ranging from Classic to Rondnoir, & Raffaello Pralines, Assorted Milk, Dark, & White Chocolate.

Trespass Men's Vassus Windproof Softshell Gilet

This versatile Trespass gilet is stylish, sleek and weatherproof. Great for running, hiking and maybe even a bit of golf. It's also very reasonably priced.

Olive 'Olea Europa' Tree - Hardy Ornamental Potted Patio Tree

This lovely Olive tree will look great on the patio and will surely go down well if your dad takes pride in his garden.

JVC TH-D227B 2.0 Compact Sound Bar

Is your dad always moaning about the sound on his TV? This compact sound bar could be the answer! It's also very reasonable coming in under £40.

The Whisky Classic Collection Pack

This great package comes with 12, 10 and 16-year-old bottles of Scottish single malt whiskies. He'll love toasting a glass after beating his handicap.

Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote

The fire tv stick allows great plug-in entertainment all in glorious 4k quality. Choose from apps including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon Prime video and more.

£50 - £100

Engraved Crystal Decanter

This classy crystal whisky decanter can be personalised with your dad's initials and will be a gift he'll use for a very long time.

Bosch AHS 45-16 Electric Hedge Cutter

If your dad enjoys spending time maintaining the garden then this hedge cutter from Bosch could be a winner. It only weighs 2.5kg and, provided he knows how to use it, will ensure the hedges look spot on.

Panasonic ER-GB86 Wet & Dry Electric Beard Trimmer for Men with 58 Cutting Lengths

58 cutting lengths, that's right! This shaver from Panasonic may be just what your dad needs to keep his beard looking fresh.

Duronic Air Fryer AF1 Oil-Free & Low-Fat Healthy Cooking Mini Oven

If your dad loves spending time in the kitchen, he might love this cool gadget. At under £65, this mini oven is a healthy alternative to cooking with oil, and it comes with plenty of great features like a timer and adjustable temperature. It also comes with a recipe book.

Bosch Rotak 32R Electric Rotary Lawnmower

Your dad's garden will look like a fairway with this Bosch lawnmower. Will he go for stripes or a diamond cut?

Fire HD 8 Tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB

At under £90 this tablet will allow your dad to stream his favourite shows and check all of his favourite apps on a much bigger screen than his phone.

£100 - £200

Double Supercar driving experience

If your dad's a petrol head then this gift could offer him up one of the most memorable days of his life! The package includes the option to drive: a Ferrari, the powerful Lamborghini, the sleek Aston Martin, the stylish Porsche, the fiery Nissan GT-R and the elegant Audi R8.

Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness Tracker with GPS, Swim Tracking & Up To 7 Day Battery

The Fitbit measures your heart-rate, connects to your phone, has GPS functions and much more great features that makes it such a convenient piece of tech. It can also tell your dad how many steps he has walked on the golf course.

Netatmo Weather Station Indoor Outdoor with Wireless Outdoor Sensor

This cool weather station measures a host of things including temperature, humidity, air quality, indoor noise levels, barometric pressure and it also comes with ventilation alerts that tell you when it's time to air out your home. It all connects to your phone too. Your dad will never ask you what the weather is doing again.

Hugo Boss Men's Master Date Mesh Bracelet Strap Watch

Does your dad need a new watch? This classy and sleek Hugo Boss timepiece comes with a diamond case design, easy-to-read Roman numerals and a functional date window.

LG Electronics 32LM630BPLA.AEK 32-Inch HD Ready Smart LED TV with Freeview Play

Is your dad's TV a bit out-dated? He can watch the golf, sport and all his favourite Netflix shows on this superb 32-inch smart TV from LG. He can even watch his favourite YouTubers on it!

Over £200

Ray-Ban RB8313 Polarised Aviator Sunglasses

Coming in a strong, carbon fibre gun-mental frame, these polarised Ray Bans are classy, great quality and nicely fashionable. With summer ahead of us these will get plenty of use!

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

If your dad appreciates music, these Bose headphones will go down just great. They're lightweight, wireless and noise-cancelling for a supreme immersive audio experience. These can be worn in the house, out on runs, walks and even at the driving range when he's honing his swing.

Samsung Galaxy Smart Bluetooth Watch

This Samsung Galaxy smart watch is seriously cool and, as well as telling the time, it takes calls, plays music, can be used to pay for things and it even measures your sleep. Get your dad into the 21st century with this super-stylish smart watch from Samsung.

Canon EOS 4000D DSLR Camera and EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III Lens

Your dad could take some superb golf course photographs with this Cannon EOS 4000D DSLR. It also takes movies with background blur and comes with a 64gb memory card to store all the holiday pictures.

Apple iPad 10.2 inch screen

The Apple iPad is practically legendary already after being introduced a decade ago. Your dad can keep up to date with the news, chat to friends, do video calls and watch the golf on this. They're pricey but he'll surely be a big fan.

EPSON EH-TW650 Full HD Home Cinema Projector

Imagine how good the golf (or your dad's favourite movies) would look on the big screen or wall from the Epson Full HD projector! It's an extravagant gadget but one that will lead to some great viewing.

