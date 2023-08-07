Win $10,000 When You Predict the Top Three at the FedEx St Jude Championship

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Then there were 70...

That's right. We are now down to the last 70 players on the PGA Tour, who will battle it out in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Some big names, including Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry, and Billy Horschel just missed out on the playoffs, but who will come out on top and win the top prize?

Now, all you need to do to win $10,000 is predict the top three finishers in order at the FedEx St Jude Championship!

Last year, Will Zalatoris beat Sepp Straka in a playoff here, with Lucas Glover and Brian Harman sharing 3rd spot. Will we see a similar leaderboard this year, or will the likes of Jon Rahm, who finished 5th last year, have more to say this time around?

How to Enter the $10,000 FedEx St Jude Championship Free-to-Play Game

How to Enter

1. Make your selections using the widget above - Ensure you have selected each player in your chosen finishing position e.g. 1st) Rory McIlroy, 2nd) Scottie Scheffler, 3rd) Jon Rahm

2. Enter your email address

3. Check your inbox and follow the instructions to create your Oddschecker account

Will Zalatoris will not be able to defend his trophy this week, as he has missed the season with injury, but the man he beat in a playoff, Sepp Straka is in winning form and has a great chance of competing again.

Then, the two players who finished 3rd last year, Lucas Glover and Brian Harman have both won in the past three weeks, the former winning last week at the Wyndham Championship to get in, and Harman winning The Open Championship!

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Jon Rahm will top the betting market this week, as they always do, but will any one of them finish in the top three here at TPC Southwind?

Rahm finished T5 in this event last year, but can he climb the leaderboard and finish higher this time around?

Three Players Who Can Finish in the Top Three at the FedEx St Jude Championship

You don't need us to tell you that Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, or Jon Rahm can finish in the top three this week, so let's identify three players we like further down the odds board.

Brian Harman - Sure, Brian Harman's stock has never been higher, and the market is going to react to that. This often leads to a huge let down, but I am willing to take a shot on Harman who finished 3rd here last year, and is coming off a career-changing win. Will winning a major championship give him the confidence he needs to win in back-to-back starts? The course certainly suits his game.

Lucas Glover - The player who tied with Brian Harman last year, Lucas Glover, is coming to TPC Southwind in some of the best form of his career. Before winning the Wyndham Championship last week, Glover has finished inside the top 6 in three of his past four starts. He can keep the form going here.

Emiliano Grillo - Emiliano Grillo finished 6th at the Open Championship and then a week later posted another top 10 at the 3M Open to reiterate his form. He was inside the top 10 after 36 holes here last year, and returns in better form. He can infilitrate the top three here, and back up his win earlier in the season, at Colonial.

FedEx St Jude Championship Free-to-Play Game Terms & Conditions

If you are entering this free-to-play game in the US, full terms and conditions can be found here.

If you are entering this free-to-play game in the UK, full terms and conditions can be found here.