The GM Tipster has picked three players capable of banking some cash in round one...

US Open Golf Three Ball Betting Tips 2021

Si Woo Kim 1pt to win his three ball at 11/8 with Bet365

Kim, American Express winner in the year’s first tournament on mainland USA in January, ninth at Memorial last time out and often a good big-occasion man (9th at Sawgrass, 12th in the Masters), can see off Kevin Na and Bernd Wiesberger. BET NOW

Collin Morikawa 1pt to win his three ball at 15/8 with Bet365

Morikawa, pipped in a Memorial playoff last time out and a 5-star driver, can turn over Brooks Koepka, who flopped at Memorial, and Justin Thomas, who came off the gold standard by missing the cut in the last Major and finishing 16 behind Morikawa at Muirfield Village. BET NOW

+ 1pt on the treble

Three balls are generally regarded as the hardest golf market for making money and unless I spot what I think is a mistake, I don’t play because figures tell me they are not my forte.

That said, a small interest in Si Woo Kim, Collin Morikawa and Adam Scott may pay off and you can treble them up if you’re feeling flush and lucky.

Morikawa, pipped in a Memorial playoff last time out and a 5-star driver, can turn over Brooks Koepka, who flopped at Memorial, and Justin Thomas, who came off the gold standard by missing the cut in the last Major and finishing 16 behind Morikawa at Muirfield Village. They tee off at 3.29pm our time.

Kim, American Express winner in the year’s first tournament on mainland USA in January, ninth at Memorial last time out and often a good big-occasion man (9th at Sawgrass, 12th in the Masters), can see off Kevin Na and Bernd Wiesberger at 4.13pm.

And Scott’s two playmates Sergio Garcia and Bubba Watson have big names but little to recommend them.

Sergio missed the cut in both 2021 Majors so far while Bubba’s US Open record is dire (missed the cut in five of last seven).

The way the USGA sets up Open courses tends to work against creative players.

That’s a late-night game for British and Irish audiences as it starts at 9.25pm our time, so you won’t know your fate until around 2.30am. Best of luck with that!

