Report: Scottish Donald Trump Course Could Host DP World Tour-Sanctioned Event

Controversial former US President Donald Trump’s courses have been absent from established tours in recent years.

However, while there is no word on when - or if - that will end, according to a report from The Telegraph’s Golf Correspondent, James Corrigan (opens in new tab), negotiations are taking place for Aberdeenshire's Trump International Links to host an event on the Legends Tour next year. The Legends Tour – formerly the European Seniors Tour – is affiliated to the DP World Tour and comes under the remit of CEO Keith Pelley.

The news comes as a surprise because Trump has been vocal in his support of LIV Golf. In July, he declared LIV Golf "a great thing for Saudi Arabia" and also urged PGA Tour players to sign up to it. Not only that, but he appeared at one of his courses for the LIV Golf Bedminster event later in the month. Meanwhile, another of his courses, the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral in Florida, will host the $50m Team Championship that concludes LIV Golf's inaugural season.

The DP World Tour and the PGA Tour have strengthened their existing strategic alliance in recent months as both organisations attempt to counter the LIV Golf threat. It is not clear how the PGA Tour will react to the news of the negotiations, or indeed, whether it is considering reintroducing Trump’s courses onto the Tour.

However, given the fractious relationship between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, it would appear unlikely at this stage. In any case, the PGA Tour distanced itself from Trump long before LIV Golf came on the scene, and it hasn't held an event on one of his courses since he entered the White House in 2016.

The chances of Trump's courses hosting high-profile events on established tours seemed even more remote following last year's 6 January Capitol riots, which led to the PGA of America stripping Bedminister of the 2022 PGA Championship, which was instead held at Southern Hills.

On the negotiations, one Legends Tour pro revealed to The Telegraph that Trump might even play in the proposed tournament. He said: “The range has been abuzz with the speculation for weeks. It’s bound to cause a stir - with Trump it always does, and gives us the exposure we crave. There have even been more rumours that he, himself, might play.”

The Legends Tour, which features high-profile veterans including Colin Montgomerie, Paul Lawrie and Ian Woosnam is reportedly keen to raise its profile. No doubt if Trump International Links does host one of its tournaments, it will create headlines. However, only time will tell if it also opens the door to other Tours once again considering Trump's courses.