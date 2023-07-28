Why The AIG Women’s Open Is Not On A Links Course
The men's Open Championship is played exclusively on links courses - but this is not the case for the women's tournament
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
After the famous links at Muirfield provided a thrilling finish to The 2022 AIG Women’s Open, this year’s final women’s Major will be played on a glorious heathland layout, Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey.
The historic venue, home to the Old and New courses, and just an hour from central London, is steeped in tradition, especially where women’s golf is concerned.
With esteemed club President Jill Thornhill, winner of the 1983 Women’s Amateur Championships and the 1985 AIG Women’s Open Smyth Salver, the club boasts a rich history.
The players teeing it up for this year’s AIG Women’s Open will face a composite course – a mixture of holes from the Old and New. It’ll be the Old Course all the way up to the 12th, the first hole to be taken from the New Course (also the 12th for the members).
After that, the players will face the second and final hole on the New for hole number 13, before completing the rest of the round on the Old.
Although golf fans will be treated to plenty of links-type shots, the kind we’re used to witnessing at Open Championships, Walton Heath is regarded as heathland, with both the Old and New occupying spots in Golf Monthly’s Top 100 Courses UK & Ireland 2023/24.
Recent spells of heavy rain in the UK is likely to have had an affect on the fescue grass at Walton Heath, the length of which will surely add an extra element of danger in addition to the penal clumps of heather.
Which Courses Have Hosted The Women’s Open?
Unlike the men’s Open, which came to a conclusion at Royal Liverpool last week, The Women’s Open, or Women’s British Open as it’s often referred in America, is not a tournament that is played exclusively on links courses.
As well visiting a number of famed links courses, such as Royal Birkdale, Royal Troon, Royal Lytham & St Annes, St Andrews, Muirfield, Royal Liverpool and Carnoustie, all of which have hosted the men’s Open Championship, The Women’s Open has been played at a number of parkland and heathland layouts.
Sunningdale, which is more similar in style as Walton Heath, has hosted the event on four separate occasions, but it’s Woburn that comes to mind for most people when they think of previous Women’s Open venues. No other golf club has hosted the event more, with Woburn’s beautiful Dukes and Marquess providing the drama a combined 11 times.
- Muirfield, 2022
- Carnoustie, 2021, 2011
- Royal Troon, 2020
- Woburn (Marquess), 2019, 2016
- Woburn (Dukes), 1999, 1996, 1995, 1994, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1984
- Royal Lytham & St Annes, 2018, 2009, 2006, 2003, 1998
- Kingsbarns, 2017
- Turnberry Ailsa, 2015, 2002
- Royal Birkdale, 2014, 2010, 2005, 2000, 1986, 1982
- St Andrews, 2013, 2007
- Royal Liverpool, 2012
- Sunningdale, 2008, 2004, 2001, 1997
- Ferndown, 1989
- Lindrick, 1989, 1977
- St Mellion, 1987
- Moor Park, 1985
- Northumberland, 1981
- Wentworth, 1980
- Southport & Ainsdale, 1979
- Foxhills, 1978
- Fulford, 1976
When The R&A selects a venue for The AIG Women’s Open, a number of factors are considered, including the test of golf. The R&A is also keen on being able to showcase the variety of courses available in the UK.
According to The R&A, location and proximity to major cities is also an important factor. By hosting the tournament close to large populations, it gives more people the opportunity to attend the Championship and also create a great atmosphere for the players.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
'I'd Putt With A Shoe As Long As It's A Scotty Cameron Shoe' - Thomas Explains Putter Switch
After using a new putter at the 3M Open, Justin Thomas said he would try almost anything to cure his woes on the greens
By Paul Higham Published
-
10 Of The Best Arnold Palmer Quotes
Here we take a look at 10 of our favourite Arnold Palmer quotes
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Billy Horschel Reveals He’s Changed His Mind Over FedEx Cup Playoffs Spots
The 2014 FedEx Cup champion finds himself 119th in the standings with only the top 70 set to advance
By Michael Weston Published
-
More Joint Events Would Be 'Really Beneficial' For Golf - Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda recently attended Wimbledon, and thinks joint Major Championships, as seen in tennis, could work
By Michael Weston Published
-
Injured Open Hero Tom Kim 'Gutted' To Miss PGA Tour Title Defense
After playing through the pain at Hoylake, the Open runner-up is now set for a period of rest
By Michael Weston Published
-
9 Things You Didn't Know About Hyo-Joo Kim
Get to know Hyo-Joo Kim a little better with these nine facts
By Andrew Wright Published
-
8 Things You Didn't Know About Allisen Corpuz
Learn more about American golfer Allisen Corpuz with these facts
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Nasa Hataoka
Learn more about Japanese golfer Nasa Hataoka with these facts
By Ryan Dabbs Published
-
Who Is Brooke Henderson’s Caddie?
Since turning professional, the Canadian has had her older sister, Brittany, on the bag
By Ben Fleming Published
-
11 Things You Didn't Know About Bailey Tardy
Here are 11 facts about American professional golfer, Bailey Tardy
By Ben Fleming Published