Why The AIG Women’s Open Is Not On A Links Course

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After the famous links at Muirfield provided a thrilling finish to The 2022 AIG Women’s Open, this year’s final women’s Major will be played on a glorious heathland layout, Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey.

The historic venue, home to the Old and New courses, and just an hour from central London, is steeped in tradition, especially where women’s golf is concerned.

With esteemed club President Jill Thornhill, winner of the 1983 Women’s Amateur Championships and the 1985 AIG Women’s Open Smyth Salver, the club boasts a rich history.

The players teeing it up for this year’s AIG Women’s Open will face a composite course – a mixture of holes from the Old and New. It’ll be the Old Course all the way up to the 12th, the first hole to be taken from the New Course (also the 12th for the members).

After that, the players will face the second and final hole on the New for hole number 13, before completing the rest of the round on the Old.

Although golf fans will be treated to plenty of links-type shots, the kind we’re used to witnessing at Open Championships, Walton Heath is regarded as heathland, with both the Old and New occupying spots in Golf Monthly’s Top 100 Courses UK & Ireland 2023/24.

Recent spells of heavy rain in the UK is likely to have had an affect on the fescue grass at Walton Heath, the length of which will surely add an extra element of danger in addition to the penal clumps of heather.

Which Courses Have Hosted The Women’s Open?

Unlike the men’s Open, which came to a conclusion at Royal Liverpool last week, The Women’s Open, or Women’s British Open as it’s often referred in America, is not a tournament that is played exclusively on links courses.

As well visiting a number of famed links courses, such as Royal Birkdale, Royal Troon, Royal Lytham & St Annes, St Andrews, Muirfield, Royal Liverpool and Carnoustie, all of which have hosted the men’s Open Championship, The Women’s Open has been played at a number of parkland and heathland layouts.

Sunningdale, which is more similar in style as Walton Heath, has hosted the event on four separate occasions, but it’s Woburn that comes to mind for most people when they think of previous Women’s Open venues. No other golf club has hosted the event more, with Woburn’s beautiful Dukes and Marquess providing the drama a combined 11 times.

Woburn and The Women's Open share a long history, with the Duke's course (above) hosting the tournament on nine separate occasions (Image credit: Getty Images)

Muirfield, 2022

Carnoustie, 2021, 2011

Royal Troon, 2020

Woburn (Marquess), 2019, 2016

Woburn (Dukes), 1999, 1996, 1995, 1994, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1984

Royal Lytham & St Annes, 2018, 2009, 2006, 2003, 1998

Kingsbarns, 2017

Turnberry Ailsa, 2015, 2002

Royal Birkdale, 2014, 2010, 2005, 2000, 1986, 1982

St Andrews, 2013, 2007

Royal Liverpool, 2012

Sunningdale, 2008, 2004, 2001, 1997

Ferndown, 1989

Lindrick, 1989, 1977

St Mellion, 1987

Moor Park, 1985

Northumberland, 1981

Wentworth, 1980

Southport & Ainsdale, 1979

Foxhills, 1978

Fulford, 1976

When The R&A selects a venue for The AIG Women’s Open, a number of factors are considered, including the test of golf. The R&A is also keen on being able to showcase the variety of courses available in the UK.

According to The R&A, location and proximity to major cities is also an important factor. By hosting the tournament close to large populations, it gives more people the opportunity to attend the Championship and also create a great atmosphere for the players.