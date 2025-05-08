The Walker Cup, which sees top amateurs from the US play their Great Britain & Ireland counterparts in a two-day match, is known for the iconic venues that host it.

Even a look at recent editions of the match, which alternates between the two nations, makes that fact crystal clear, with the 2017 Walker Cup held at Los Angeles Country Club six years before even the US Open first had the honor.

Two years later, regular Open venue Royal Liverpool was the location, while in 2021, renowned Florida private club Seminole hosted the match, with arguably the most revered of all, the Old Course at St Andrews the scene of the 2023 edition.

While some gaps are left to fill, we now know the venues for seven future editions of the Walker Cup, which will take place in its more traditional slot in even-numbered years from the 2026 edition. Here are the details.

2025 - Cypress Point Club

Cypress Point is regarded as one of the best courses in the world (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Walker Cup has been held at the iconic Monterey Peninsula course once before, in 1981, when a US team including Corey Pavin and Hal Sutton beat Great Britain & Ireland 15-9.

It may have taken 44 years to return, but it promises to be worth the wait for the contest's 50th edition. Cypress Point isn't just one of the best courses in California, it’s one of the best in the world, and with the 16th, it boasts one of the great golf holes – a par-3 with a 200-yard carry over a bay to its peninsula green.

2026 - Lahinch Golf Club

Lahinch is one of the best courses in the UK and Ireland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not for the only time on this list, one of Golf Monthly’s top 100 golf courses of the UK and Ireland for 2025/26 appears. Ireland’s Lahinch Golf Club, which ranks 24th, was revealed as the 2026 venue for the Walker Cup four years after Jon Rahm won the Irish Open at the course.

The original links layout of the Old Course was designed by Old Tom Morris, but it was Dr Alister MacKenzie, in 1927, who created the course largely still in play today. Famously, goats still roam the course – a result of a caddie who lived by the course in the early 20th century and kept the animals.

2028 - Bandon Dunes Golf Resort

Bandon Dunes is influenced by Scottish links courses (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bandon Dunes is one of the best public golf courses in the US. In total, there are five links courses and two par-3s at the resort, and while there is no confirmation of which course will host the 2028 match, the Pacific Dunes is the jewel in its crown. Designed by Tom Doak, it opened in 2001 and is regarded as one of the best in the country.

Whichever course hosts the 2028 Walker Cup, the influence of famous Scottish links layouts will be apparent, with rugged terrain a big feature and frequently challenging wind conditions to test the very best.

2030 - Prince’s Golf Club

The course also hosted the 2023 Women's Amateur (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince’s Golf Club on England’s Kent coast, which hosted the 1932 Open won by Gene Sarazen, features three nine-hole courses – Dunes, Shore and Himalayas, each starting and finishing at the new clubhouse.

In recent years, the course has improved greatly thanks to the work of Martin Ebert, and, like Lahinch, it’s now one of Golf Monthly’s top 100 courses in the UK and Ireland.

While Prince's has only ever hosted The Open once, it is no stranger to big events, including the 2023 Women’s Amateur.

2032 - Oakmont Country Club

Oakmont will host the US Open fo rthe 10th time in 2025, and its first Walker Cup in 2032 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seven years after Pennsylvania’s Oakmont Country Club hosts the US Open for the 10th time, it will have the honor for the Walker Cup for the first time in its history.

The course was the only one designed by Henry Fownes and opened in 1903. Nowadays, it’s known for its undulating and lightning-quick greens, while the Church Pews bunker, with 12 ridges and straddling the third and fourth holes, is one of its most recognizable features. So beloved is the course that, in 1987, it was designated a National Historic Landmark.

2036 - Chicago Golf Club

Chicago Golf Clubis (Image credit: Getty Images)

Founded in 1892, Chicago Golf Club is the oldest golf club in America in continuous use at the same location. It has hosted the US Open three times and, in 2036, the Walker Cup will match that number with its first visit to the location since 2005.

While the club is steeped in history, the course is also still reminiscent of the original C.B. Macdonald layout, with the relatively flat terrain of the fairways giving way to squared-off, undulating greens.

2044 - Pine Valley Golf Club

Pine Valley is one of the most exclusive golf clubs in the world (Image credit: Getty Images)

New Jersey’s Pine Valley is widely regarded as one of the greatest courses in the world. However, it’s also one of the most exclusive, so the chances of experiencing it are remote.

For the fortunate players who make up the 2044 US and Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup teams, there will be an early career chance to do just that, when it hosts the match for the third time. There, players will be able to experience a legendary hole – the par-3 10th, with its small, deep bunker short of the green.