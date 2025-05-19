Curtis Cup Future Venues
There are some world-class courses lined up for future editions of the Curtis Cup – here are the details
Like the men’s equivalent, the Walker Cup, the biennial Curtis Cup - a match between top women’s amateur golfers from the US and Great Britain & Ireland - is regularly held at some of the world’s most iconic courses.
Previous editions of the contest had taken place at venues as beloved as Merion and Bandon Dunes in the US, with courses including Royal Liverpool and Sunningdale on the other side of the Atlantic.
That’s a tradition that we know will continue into the future with five upcoming venues confirmed for the contest. Here are the details.
2026 - Bel Air Country Club
The George C. Thomas-designed Los Angeles club opened in 1927 around the same time as another of his iconic layouts, Riviera Country Club. It went through various changes in the decades that followed until, in 2018, Tom Doak restored it as closely as possible to the original design, including all 18 of its green complexes.
Among the famous landmarks at the course is a suspension bridge over the par-3 10th hole, while on the ground, precision and creativity are rewarded.
2028 - Royal Dornoch
Royal Dornoch consistently ranks in the top 10 of Golf Monthly’s annual list of the best courses in the UK and Ireland.
The club was founded in 1877, with Old Tom Morris responsible for its famous plateau greens. Like other Scottish links courses, wind is usually a factor, while the heather and impeccably maintained fairways, combined with breathtaking sea views, guarantee an unforgettable experience for those who play it.
For the first time in 2028, that will apply to the members of the US and Great Britain & Ireland Curtis Cup teams as it hosts the match.
2030 – National Golf Links of America
The National Golf Links of America is one of the best courses in New York, and was C.B. Macdonald's attempt to create the greatest golf course in the country.
The Long Island layout opened in 1909, and many of its holes are influenced by those from iconic courses, including St Andrews and Royal St Georges. The venue hosted the Walker Cup in 2013 and, 17 years later, it will be the turn of the Curtis Cup for the first time.
2034 – Pine Valley Golf Club
Another revered course that has hosted the Walker Cup is New Jersey’s Pine Valley. It was the location for the 1936 and 1985 editions, while it will host the match again in 2044.
A decade before that, the Curtis Cup will take place there for the first time. The course is one of the most exclusive in the world, but not only that, it is also one of the most highly rated.
2038 – Bandon Dunes Golf Resort
The US will host the 2038 Curtis Cup, but there will be a distinctly Scottish feel to the venue, Bandon Dunes, which is heavily influenced by the famous links courses in the country. Not that the familiarity helped the visitors the only other time the venue has hosted the Curtis Cup, in 2006, when the US won 11.5-6.5.
The resort, which is situated on the Oregon coast, is one of the best public golf courses in the US and has no fewer than five links courses and two par-3s.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
