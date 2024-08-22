Jenny Shin Facts: 16 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Golfer
Get to know the South Korean one-time LPGA Tour winner, Jenny Shin, a bit better with these facts
Jenny Shin is a professional golfer from South Korea who plays on the LPGA Tour.
After moving to the United States at the age of nine, Shin quickly became one of the most promising young talents in the country. She turned pro straight after high school and has been an LPGA Tour stalwart since earning her card in 2010. She has one victory on tour.
Get to know Shin better with these facts…
Jenny Shin Facts
1. Shin was born on 7 October 1992 in Seoul, South Korea. She moved with her family to the United States when she was nine years old. She currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada.
2. She started playing golf at the age of nine, and quickly became one of the most promising talents in the country. She credits her parents as the people who influenced her career the most.
3. Before entering high school, she won the US girls junior championship in 2006, becoming at the time its second-youngest winner at the age of 13.
4. She went to Torrance High School in California, and played on the same team as future LPGA players Jane Rah and Demi Runas.
5. In high school, she helped her team to three consecutive CIF state titles, and was named Daily Breeze Girls Golfer of the Year in each of those championship runs in 2007, 2008 and 2009. She also won two CIF state individual championships in 2008 and 2009.
6. She played in her first Major at the 2008 US Women’s Open as a 15-year-old amateur, where she failed to make the cut.
7. Shin won her second amateur title at the 2009 AJGA Heather Farr Classic. She ended her amateur career as a three-time Rolex Junior All-American First Team selection.
8. She decided to turn pro in 2010 after graduating from high school, opting against taking up college scholarship offers.
9. Shin claimed her first victory as a professional at The International at Concord in 2010 on the LPGA Futures Tour (now Epson Tour).
10. The win helped her claim a top-five spot on the Futures Tour money list and secure her full LPGA Tour card.
11. After six years and 133 starts on the LPGA Tour, Shin claimed her first victory on tour at the 2016 Volunteers of America Texas Shootout. She shot rounds of 68, 70, 65 and 67 to secure the title by two strokes.
12. She was overwhelmed after her breakthrough win, saying: “Nothing has registered yet. I wanted to talk to my mum, but I was on the verge of tears so I hung up without really her answering the phone. I think it will hit me as soon as I talk to my mum, yeah. I don’t have anything going on right now.”
13. Her best result at a Major was sixth at the 2017 Women’s Open. She has two other top 10s at Majors: T10 at the 2014 US Women’s Open and T8 at the 2023 Women’s PGA Championship.
14. She has 44 career top 10s on the LPGA Tour and has made over $6.8 million in career earnings.
15. She is sponsored by Titleist, Footjoy, Hanwha Group and Chervo.
16. Her hobbies include reading and shopping.
|Full name
|Jenny Shin (Shin Ji-eun)
|Born
|7 October 1992
|Turned pro
|2010
|Current tour
|LPGA
|LPGA wins
|1
|Other wins
|1
|Best Major finish
|6th (2017 Women's Open)
|Event
|Tour
|Score
|2010 The International at Concord
|LPGA Futures Tour (Epson Tour)
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|2016 Volunteers of America Texas Shootout
|LPGA Tour
|-14 (2 strokes)
