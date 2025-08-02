Watch Moment Wayward Charley Hull Tee Shot Almost Hits Minjee Lee At AIG Women's Open
The English star had a brilliant third round at the AIG Women's Open, but one moment left hearts in mouths as a tee shot nearly hit Minjee Lee
There’s no doubt that Charley Hull is one of the most gifted players in professional golf, who, when she is firing on all cylinders, is capable of making the game look easy.
However, one of the criticisms levelled at the English star is that we don’t see that side of her often enough. Because of that, some feel she arguably should have had more than her two LPGA Tour wins and even a Major victory to her name.
There’s no doubt that she is doing everything in her power to address that at this week’s AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl.
Following a hugely impressive third round, Hull was very much in contention for the title after finishing with a 66 to head to the clubhouse four back of leader Miyu Yamashita in T3.
Hull’s round included seven birdies, but it wasn’t all plain sailing, as Minjee Lee almost fell to her cost.
Hull hit an uncharacteristically wayward tee shot that didn’t just miss the fairway, it sailed straight over to the 17th tee box, where Lee was preparing her own tee shot.
A cry of “Oops” could immediately be heard after Hull made contact with the ball, and, seconds later, it was easy to see why, with the ball landing right in front of the Australian as she was about to take her shot.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
FORE! 👀 pic.twitter.com/ewHdGnLqVcAugust 2, 2025
The alarming moment didn’t seem to put Lee off her stride. She went on to make par at the hole on her way to a four-under 68 that left her on two under for the tournament, keeping her own slim chance of claiming the title alive.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.