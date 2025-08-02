Watch Moment Wayward Charley Hull Tee Shot Almost Hits Minjee Lee At AIG Women's Open

There’s no doubt that Charley Hull is one of the most gifted players in professional golf, who, when she is firing on all cylinders, is capable of making the game look easy.

However, one of the criticisms levelled at the English star is that we don’t see that side of her often enough. Because of that, some feel she arguably should have had more than her two LPGA Tour wins and even a Major victory to her name.

There’s no doubt that she is doing everything in her power to address that at this week’s AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl.

Following a hugely impressive third round, Hull was very much in contention for the title after finishing with a 66 to head to the clubhouse four back of leader Miyu Yamashita in T3.

Charley Hull is in contention for the title after a 66 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hull’s round included seven birdies, but it wasn’t all plain sailing, as Minjee Lee almost fell to her cost.

Hull hit an uncharacteristically wayward tee shot that didn’t just miss the fairway, it sailed straight over to the 17th tee box, where Lee was preparing her own tee shot.

A cry of “Oops” could immediately be heard after Hull made contact with the ball, and, seconds later, it was easy to see why, with the ball landing right in front of the Australian as she was about to take her shot.

The alarming moment didn’t seem to put Lee off her stride. She went on to make par at the hole on her way to a four-under 68 that left her on two under for the tournament, keeping her own slim chance of claiming the title alive.