Who Is Danny Walker's Partner?

PGA Tour rookie Danny Walker could barely have made a bigger impression in one of the biggest tournaments of his career.

The Floridian, who turned professional in 2018, earned his PGA Tour card for 2025 season after finishing 28th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, but even in his wildest dreams he is unlikely to have envisioned the impact he would make at the circuit’s flagship event.

Walker was firmly in contention for the title heading into the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, and even deep into the fourth day was jostling for the famous trophy alongside the likes of four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy.

While Walker’s PGA Tour career began to lift off in his home state during the tournament, his partner is also making a big impression with her own career.

Elaine Marie Rosado Rivera attended the prestigious Harvard Business School before earning a bachelor's degree in Business Administration at the University of Puerto Rico Bayamon (UPRB) and nowadays, she is a Senior Financial IS Analyst based in Florida.

While she is clearly thriving in her career, she also won the Puerto Rico entry for the 2024 Universal Woman, an international pageant that celebrates the achievements of women worldwide.

A post shared by Universal Woman (@universalwomanofficial) A photo posted by on

Elaine was placed in the top 12 of the 2024 edition, which was held in Cambodia, where she was honored with the Universal Woman Caribbean award. The achievement gave her the opportunity to represent Puerto Rico on the global stage.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Elaine clearly has a busy and successful life and career, she also offers plenty of support to Walker at tournaments, including attending the 2025 Mexico Open, where he finished T13.

A post shared by Elaine Rosado (@elainemarierosado) A photo posted by on

Given Walker's performance at that event and The Players Championship, it seems likely he will be one to watch as his PGA Tour career progresses. In girlfriend Elaine, he appears to have a partner building an equally impressive reputation in her own career.