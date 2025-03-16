Who Is Danny Walker's Partner?
PGA Tour rookie Danny Walker was thrust into the limelight for a brilliant performance at the 2025 Players Championship, but who is his partner?
PGA Tour rookie Danny Walker could barely have made a bigger impression in one of the biggest tournaments of his career.
The Floridian, who turned professional in 2018, earned his PGA Tour card for 2025 season after finishing 28th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, but even in his wildest dreams he is unlikely to have envisioned the impact he would make at the circuit’s flagship event.
Walker was firmly in contention for the title heading into the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, and even deep into the fourth day was jostling for the famous trophy alongside the likes of four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy.
While Walker’s PGA Tour career began to lift off in his home state during the tournament, his partner is also making a big impression with her own career.
Elaine Marie Rosado Rivera attended the prestigious Harvard Business School before earning a bachelor's degree in Business Administration at the University of Puerto Rico Bayamon (UPRB) and nowadays, she is a Senior Financial IS Analyst based in Florida.
While she is clearly thriving in her career, she also won the Puerto Rico entry for the 2024 Universal Woman, an international pageant that celebrates the achievements of women worldwide.
A post shared by Universal Woman (@universalwomanofficial)
A photo posted by on
Elaine was placed in the top 12 of the 2024 edition, which was held in Cambodia, where she was honored with the Universal Woman Caribbean award. The achievement gave her the opportunity to represent Puerto Rico on the global stage.
While Elaine clearly has a busy and successful life and career, she also offers plenty of support to Walker at tournaments, including attending the 2025 Mexico Open, where he finished T13.
A post shared by Elaine Rosado (@elainemarierosado)
A photo posted by on
Given Walker's performance at that event and The Players Championship, it seems likely he will be one to watch as his PGA Tour career progresses. In girlfriend Elaine, he appears to have a partner building an equally impressive reputation in her own career.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
