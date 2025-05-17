Who Is Jhonattan Vegas’ Wife?
The Venezuelan has built a long and successful professional career, and for much of it, wife Hildegard has been one of his biggest supporters
Venezuelan pro Jhonattan Vegas had been a professional for 17 years and won four PGA Tour titles before he found himself in uncharted territory after two rounds of the 2025 PGA Championship, when he held a two-shot lead at the halfway stage.
He had made 16 previous Major appearances, but he’d yet to finish in the top 20, let alone find himself in with a genuine chance of winning with 36 holes to play.
Naturally, that thrust him into the spotlight in a way that even his previous PGA Tour wins weren’t able to, but there’s one person in his life who is very well aware of Vegas’ achievements on the course – his devoted wife, Hildegard.
Vegas’ first PGA Tour win in seven years came at the 2024 3M Open. There to watch him were Hildegard and the couple’s two children, Sharlene and Louis. Afterwards, the family was together when Vegas was interviewed on CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis, where he highlighted their support.
Describing the feeling on the 18th, he said: “When I saw my family standing there it kind of brought up the nerves a little bit more because, obviously, I wanted to do it for them, I mean they’ve been so supportive, they’ve been there every moment, every step, caring for me when I needed it the most, so they are a big part of this win.”
🚨🏆🎙️ #POST ROUND — Jhonattan Vegas speaks with Amanda following his first win in 7 years pic.twitter.com/6to8l4RTu5July 28, 2024
Hildegard’s professional background is in telecommunications, and she previously worked as a Network Administrator for television broadcaster and telecommunications provider Inter Venezuela.
She left that position in 2011 and, two years later, she and Jhonattan married. In 2016, they welcomed their daughter, with Louis arriving three years later. Through the years, Hildegard has regularly shared special moments with her young family on Instagram, while, like the 3M Open, they are no strangers to supporting Jhonattan at tournaments.
Humorously, Hildegard even describes herself as a professional golf watcher on her Instagram bio, hinting at her devotion to helping her husband’s career.
A post shared by Hildegard Vegas (@dragedlih7)
A photo posted by on
The family has also attended several editions of the Masters Par-3 Contest with Jhonattan, including in 2025, demonstrating that, where his journey in professional golf is concerned, Hildegard is as keen to involve the pair’s family as ever.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
