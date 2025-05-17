Who Is Jhonattan Vegas’ Wife?

Venezuelan pro Jhonattan Vegas had been a professional for 17 years and won four PGA Tour titles before he found himself in uncharted territory after two rounds of the 2025 PGA Championship, when he held a two-shot lead at the halfway stage.

He had made 16 previous Major appearances, but he’d yet to finish in the top 20, let alone find himself in with a genuine chance of winning with 36 holes to play.

Naturally, that thrust him into the spotlight in a way that even his previous PGA Tour wins weren’t able to, but there’s one person in his life who is very well aware of Vegas’ achievements on the course – his devoted wife, Hildegard.

Vegas’ first PGA Tour win in seven years came at the 2024 3M Open. There to watch him were Hildegard and the couple’s two children, Sharlene and Louis. Afterwards, the family was together when Vegas was interviewed on CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis, where he highlighted their support.

Describing the feeling on the 18th, he said: “When I saw my family standing there it kind of brought up the nerves a little bit more because, obviously, I wanted to do it for them, I mean they’ve been so supportive, they’ve been there every moment, every step, caring for me when I needed it the most, so they are a big part of this win.”

🚨🏆🎙️ #POST ROUND — Jhonattan Vegas speaks with Amanda following his first win in 7 years pic.twitter.com/6to8l4RTu5July 28, 2024

Hildegard’s professional background is in telecommunications, and she previously worked as a Network Administrator for television broadcaster and telecommunications provider Inter Venezuela.

She left that position in 2011 and, two years later, she and Jhonattan married. In 2016, they welcomed their daughter, with Louis arriving three years later. Through the years, Hildegard has regularly shared special moments with her young family on Instagram, while, like the 3M Open, they are no strangers to supporting Jhonattan at tournaments.

Hildegard regularly attends Jhonattan's tournaments (Image credit: Getty Images)

Humorously, Hildegard even describes herself as a professional golf watcher on her Instagram bio, hinting at her devotion to helping her husband’s career.

A post shared by Hildegard Vegas (@dragedlih7) A photo posted by on

The family has also attended several editions of the Masters Par-3 Contest with Jhonattan, including in 2025, demonstrating that, where his journey in professional golf is concerned, Hildegard is as keen to involve the pair’s family as ever.