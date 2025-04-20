Who Is Andrew Novak's Wife?
Andrew Novak has been married to wife Maddie since 2020 - here's what we know about her
Andrew Novak has risen up the ranks since turning professional in 2017, with a high point being his first win since leaving the amateur game behind in the 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic.
Later that year, he hit another big life milestone – his wedding, when he married his partner since college days, Maddie. But who is she? Here’s what we know about her.
Maddie attended Wofford College in South Carolina, graduating in 2019. However, she began dating Andrew several years before then, in 2016 while he was also at the college.
While details of Maddie’s professional life are unknown, she has been hugely supportive of Andrew's career throughout their time together, regularly attending his events. Meanwhile, another of her big passions is the couple’s pet poodle, Teddy.
In December 2020, Andrew and Maddie tied the knot, with Maddie writing on Instagram: “This weekend I got to marry my best friend & it was the best weekend ever.”
Andrew’s career took another big upturn in August 2021, when he earned his PGA Tour card, and once again, Maddie was there to support him. Afterwards, she again took to Instagram to write: “I’m so proud of you & I can’t wait to keep cheering you on every step of the way @pgatour, here we come!”
Andrew has certainly made the most of his PGA Tour chance, with several top-10 finishes, including runner-up at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Novak then finished third twice in the opening months of the 2025 season at the Farmers Insurance Open and the Valero Texas Open, before he was again riding high deep into the final round of signature event, the RBC Heritage.
There’s no doubt that in Maddie, Novak has a huge supporter ready to continue backing him all the way as his career reaches new heights.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
