Who Is Aaron Rai’s Partner?
PGA Tour pro Aaron Rai's partner made a big impression in the 2025 Masters Par-3 Contest, but who is she?
Aaron Rai shot to prominence in 2024 when he claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship.
However, while that gave the Englishman some mainstream attention - as well as guaranteeing him a place at the following year’s Masters, his partner had remained more under the radar, until the family-friendly Par 3 Contest before the 2025 edition of the Augusta National Major.
As ever, the Par 3 Contest was a thoroughly heartwarming affair as the players’ young sons and daughters took center stage, with Poppy McIlroy and Sammy Spieth in particular stealing the show.
It’s not just the children who can grab the spotlight at the event, though, with wives and girlfriends of the professionals regularly caddying for their partners. That’s where Rai’s partner comes in.
The informal nature of the Par 3 Contest means that the caddies often get in on the act with a shot or two along the way, and Rai's partner immediately caught the attention of fans when she grasped her opportunity, delivering an incredibly accomplished swing that saw her tee shot comfortably onto the green - and closer than Rai's.
A post shared by The Masters (@themasters)
A photo posted by on
That inevitably got fans talking as to exactly who Rai's partner is, while the broadcast team was also wholly impressed with her ability, with Max Homa remarking: "She's better than me at golf."
It turns out that the prowess she showed on the course is likely nowhere near a one-off. That’s because we believe she is Ladies European Tour professional Gaurika Bishnoi, who has top-10 finishes on the circuit.
Considering the ability she demonstrated in the Par 3 Contest, it wouldn’t be a surprise if we hear considerably more of her progress in her professional career in the months and years to come.
