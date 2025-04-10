Who Is Aaron Rai’s Partner?

PGA Tour pro Aaron Rai's partner made a big impression in the 2025 Masters Par-3 Contest, but who is she?

Aaron Rai&#039;s caddie during The Masters Par 3 Contest
Aaron Rai's partner made a big impression at the Masters Par 3 Contest
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall's avatar
By
published

Aaron Rai shot to prominence in 2024 when he claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship.

However, while that gave the Englishman some mainstream attention - as well as guaranteeing him a place at the following year’s Masters, his partner had remained more under the radar, until the family-friendly Par 3 Contest before the 2025 edition of the Augusta National Major.

As ever, the Par 3 Contest was a thoroughly heartwarming affair as the players’ young sons and daughters took center stage, with Poppy McIlroy and Sammy Spieth in particular stealing the show.

It’s not just the children who can grab the spotlight at the event, though, with wives and girlfriends of the professionals regularly caddying for their partners. That’s where Rai’s partner comes in.

The informal nature of the Par 3 Contest means that the caddies often get in on the act with a shot or two along the way, and Rai's partner immediately caught the attention of fans when she grasped her opportunity, delivering an incredibly accomplished swing that saw her tee shot comfortably onto the green - and closer than Rai's.

A post shared by The Masters (@themasters)

A photo posted by on

That inevitably got fans talking as to exactly who Rai's partner is, while the broadcast team was also wholly impressed with her ability, with Max Homa remarking: "She's better than me at golf."

It turns out that the prowess she showed on the course is likely nowhere near a one-off. That’s because we believe she is Ladies European Tour professional Gaurika Bishnoi, who has top-10 finishes on the circuit.

Considering the ability she demonstrated in the Par 3 Contest, it wouldn’t be a surprise if we hear considerably more of her progress in her professional career in the months and years to come.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸