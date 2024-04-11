The Masters caddies and their white jumpsuits are an iconic scene during the year's first men's Major, and it pays to have a good one during Augusta week.

Augusta National is one of the most intricate courses in the world, where it's arguably more important to know where not to hit your ball then where to hit it. Having a good, experienced looper is essential at the famed Georgia venue, as the trickiness of the course is why only one first-timer has won The Masters since 1979.

A number of caddies have won multiple Masters, but who has strolled with their player to victory the most times?

Which Caddies Have Won The Most Masters?

5: William 'Pappy' Stokes

Willie 'Pappy' Stokes was inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame in 2006 after a life of looping at Augusta.

Stokes was born on the ground that became Augusta National and spent his entire working life as a caddie there, barring four years serving in the military.

He is the only caddie to have won five times with four different Masters champions, having looped in wins for Henry Picard (1938), Claude Harmon (1948), Ben Hogan (1951 and 1953) and Jack Burke Jr (1956). In 1938, he was just 17 as Henry Picard won at Augusta, making him the youngest ever caddie to be on the bag of a Masters champion.

5: Willie Peterson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Willie Peterson was Jack Nicklaus' caddie at Augusta and was on the bag for five of the Golden Bear's six Green Jacket wins.

He started caddying at Augusta aged 16 and had never been on the same player's bag twice until he caddied for Nicklaus for the first time in 1959. They forged an impressive partnership together.

Peterson died in 1999 and was inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame in 2000. Nicklaus donated money to help fund his headstone, which has a silhouette of him caddying at Augusta and the words 'Caddie for Jack Nicklaus 1963-1965-1966-1972-1975 Masters Tournament'.

4: Steve Williams

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The New Zealander has been on the bag for 14 Major victories, which makes him the most successful caddie of all time. And he's the joint-second most successful caddie at The Masters.

Williams was on the bag for three Green Jacket wins with Tiger Woods in 2001, 2002 and 2005 and one with Adam Scott in 2013, where the former World No.1 became the first ever Australian to win at Augusta National.

4: Nathaniel Every

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Every, known as 'Iron Man', was on the bag for Arnold Palmer for his four Green Jacket wins in 1958, 1960, 1962 and 1964.

He was born in Augusta and got his nickname after boasting that he could carry the heaviest golf bags.

3: Jim 'Bones' Mackay

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson's former longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay has three Masters wins on his caddie CV with the left-hander.

The first came in 2004, when Mickelson got rid of the 'best player yet to win a Major' tag, and two more followed in 2006 and 2010.

Bones, however, won't be working at Augusta this year as a caddie after he split with two-time Major champion Justin Thomas the week before the 2024 tournament.

3: Ted Scott

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

American caddie Ted Scott was on the bag for both of Bubba Watson's Masters triumphs in 2012 and 2014. He then moved to the bag of Scottie Scheffler, and the partnership was an instant hit.

Scheffler won four times in six starts at the beginning of 2022, culminating in his maiden Major triumph at The Masters - which was Ted Scott's third victorious march around Augusta.