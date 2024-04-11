Which Caddies Have Won The Most Masters?
We take a look at some legendary caddies at The Masters, who have been on the bag for multiple historic Green Jacket wins
The Masters caddies and their white jumpsuits are an iconic scene during the year's first men's Major, and it pays to have a good one during Augusta week.
Augusta National is one of the most intricate courses in the world, where it's arguably more important to know where not to hit your ball then where to hit it. Having a good, experienced looper is essential at the famed Georgia venue, as the trickiness of the course is why only one first-timer has won The Masters since 1979.
A number of caddies have won multiple Masters, but who has strolled with their player to victory the most times?
Which Caddies Have Won The Most Masters?
5: William 'Pappy' Stokes
Willie 'Pappy' Stokes was inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame in 2006 after a life of looping at Augusta.
Stokes was born on the ground that became Augusta National and spent his entire working life as a caddie there, barring four years serving in the military.
He is the only caddie to have won five times with four different Masters champions, having looped in wins for Henry Picard (1938), Claude Harmon (1948), Ben Hogan (1951 and 1953) and Jack Burke Jr (1956). In 1938, he was just 17 as Henry Picard won at Augusta, making him the youngest ever caddie to be on the bag of a Masters champion.
5: Willie Peterson
Willie Peterson was Jack Nicklaus' caddie at Augusta and was on the bag for five of the Golden Bear's six Green Jacket wins.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He started caddying at Augusta aged 16 and had never been on the same player's bag twice until he caddied for Nicklaus for the first time in 1959. They forged an impressive partnership together.
Peterson died in 1999 and was inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame in 2000. Nicklaus donated money to help fund his headstone, which has a silhouette of him caddying at Augusta and the words 'Caddie for Jack Nicklaus 1963-1965-1966-1972-1975 Masters Tournament'.
4: Steve Williams
The New Zealander has been on the bag for 14 Major victories, which makes him the most successful caddie of all time. And he's the joint-second most successful caddie at The Masters.
Williams was on the bag for three Green Jacket wins with Tiger Woods in 2001, 2002 and 2005 and one with Adam Scott in 2013, where the former World No.1 became the first ever Australian to win at Augusta National.
4: Nathaniel Every
Every, known as 'Iron Man', was on the bag for Arnold Palmer for his four Green Jacket wins in 1958, 1960, 1962 and 1964.
He was born in Augusta and got his nickname after boasting that he could carry the heaviest golf bags.
3: Jim 'Bones' Mackay
Phil Mickelson's former longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay has three Masters wins on his caddie CV with the left-hander.
The first came in 2004, when Mickelson got rid of the 'best player yet to win a Major' tag, and two more followed in 2006 and 2010.
Bones, however, won't be working at Augusta this year as a caddie after he split with two-time Major champion Justin Thomas the week before the 2024 tournament.
3: Ted Scott
American caddie Ted Scott was on the bag for both of Bubba Watson's Masters triumphs in 2012 and 2014. He then moved to the bag of Scottie Scheffler, and the partnership was an instant hit.
Scheffler won four times in six starts at the beginning of 2022, culminating in his maiden Major triumph at The Masters - which was Ted Scott's third victorious march around Augusta.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
How Many Hole-In-Ones Have There Been At The Masters? I Guarantee It's Less Than You Think...
One of the iconic par-3s at Augusta National yields far more aces than the others, but how many hole-in-ones have there been in Masters history?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
‘Billy’s Spot On As Usual’ – Lee Westwood Agrees With Foster’s Damning OWGR Assessment
The Englishman has once again hit out at golf's world rankings
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Players To Win Both The Masters Low Amateur And The Green Jacket
Seven players have claimed both the Masters low amateur and the Green Jacket - here are the players in that exclusive list
By Mike Hall Published
-
The Stories Behind Augusta National’s Three Historic Bridges
Augusta National’s three bridges are among the most famous landmarks in golf, but what are the stories behind them?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Where Do Members Stay At Augusta National?
The estimated 300 members of Augusta National Golf Club can stay at the site with their guests, but where is their accommodation?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which Players Have Won A Men's Major On Debut?
Eight players have won a men's Major on debut – here are the stories of how they achieved it
By Mike Hall Published
-
How A Decision 89 Years Ago Changed The Masters Forever
The decision to reverse the nines at the Masters in 1935 changed the iconic Major forever
By Elliott Heath Published
-
$10million In Sales Per Day - The Crazy Numbers Behind The Masters Golf Shop
Thousands will walk through the Masters' golf shop each day, earning Augusta National a rather pretty penny in the process
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Anna Jackson: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Golf Channel Presenter
Get to know sports broadcaster and host, Anna Jackson, a little bit better here
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Why Are Masters Fans Called Patrons?
Fans attending the Augusta National Major are referred to as “patrons” – but who came up with the name, and why?
By Mike Hall Published