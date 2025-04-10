Every Player-Caddie Partnership At The 2025 Masters

Although the outcome of a tournament lies with the player, it's worth noting that a caddie can play a huge part in the final result.

Not only do they carry the golf bag and provide yardages, but they also play a part in the mental state of a player on the course, as well as making sure everything is in check for them to perform at their optimal best.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As The Masters hones in to view, the world's elite will tackle Augusta National which, according to veteran caddie, Billy Foster, is the hardest walk for those carrying the bags.

Providing undulating layouts, uneven lies and tough, swirling conditions, an experienced and confident caddie, who will be decked out in the traditional white jumpsuit, is needed to tackle the reins, with their decision-making pivotal when it comes to claiming the Green Jacket.

Some players have been with their caddies for years, while some have only paired up together in 2025. Below, we take you through every single player-caddie partnership ahead of the 89th edition of The Masters.

Player-Caddie Partnership At The 2025 Masters

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Caddie Ludvig Aberg Joe Skovron Byeong Hun An Justin York Jose Luis Ballester (a) Javier Erviti Isturiz Evan Beck (a) Brian Tam Daniel Berger Josh Cassell Christiaan Bezuidenhout Brandon Parsons Akshay Bhatia John Limanti Keegan Bradley Scott Vail Sam Burns Travis Perkins Angel Cabrera Angel Cabrera Jr Brian Campbell Cooper Wilson Rafael Campos Cameron Smith Laurie Canter Max Smith Patrick Cantlay Joe LaCava Wyndham Clark John Ellis Corey Conners Danny Sahl Fred Couples Mark Chaney Cameron Davis Andrew Tschudin Jason Day Luke Reardon Bryson DeChambeau Greg Bodine Thomas Detry Lee Warne Nick Dunlap Hunter Hamrick Nico Echavarria Fabian Azcarate Austin Eckroat Stone Coburn Harris English Eric Larson Tony Finau Mark Urbanek Matt Fitzpatrick Daniel Parratt Tommy Fleetwood Ian Finnis Sergio Garcia Benjamin Thompson Lucas Glover Tom Lamb Max Greyserman Adam Parmer Brian Harman Scott Tway Justin Hastings (a) Derrick Redd Tyrrell Hatton Hugo Dobson Russell Henley Andy Sanders Joe Highsmith Joe LaCava IV Tom Hoge James Edmondson Nicolai Hojgaard Gareth Lord Rasmus Hojgaard Tom Ayling Max Homa Bill Harke Billy Horschel Micah Fugitt Viktor Hovland Shay Knight Sungjae Im Will Wilcox Stephan Jaeger Henry Diana Dustin Johnson Austin Johnson Zach Johnson Brian Smith Noah Kent (a) Jonathan Smart Michael Kim Danny Stout Tom Kim Paul Tesori Chris Kirk Michael Cromie Patton Kizzire Dean Emerson Brooks Koepka Ricky Elliott Bernhard Langer Terry Holt Thriston Lawrence Stephen Lawrence Min Woo Lee Brian 'Bo' Martin Shane Lowry Darren Reynolds Robert MacIntyre Michael Burrow Hideki Matsuyama Shota Hayafuji Denny McCarthy Derek Smith Matt McCarty Devrath Das Rory McIlroy Harry Diamond Maverick McNealy Scout McNealy Phil Mickelson Jon Yarbrough Collin Morikawa Jonathan Jakovac Joaquin Niemann Gary Matthews Jose Maria Olazabal Lorenzo Gagli Matthieu Pavon Mark Sherwood Taylor Pendrith Mitchell Theoret J.T. Poston Aaron Flener Jon Rahm Adam Hayes Aaron Rai Jason Timmis Patrick Reed Kessler Karain Davis Riley David Streza Justin Rose Mark Fulcher Xander Schaufelle Austin Kaiser Scottie Scheffler Ted Scott Adam Schenk Brett Swedberg Charl Schwartzel Adrian Schwartzel Adam Scott Matthew Tritton Cameron Smith Sam Pinfold J.J Spaun Mark Joseph Carens Jordan Spieth Michael Greller Sepp Straka Duane Bock Hiroshi Tai (a) Devin Stanton Nick Taylor Dave Markle Sahith Theegala Carl Smith Justin Thomas Matt Minister Davis Thompson Joe Etter Jhonattan Vegas Ruben Yorio Bubba Watson Kyle Peters Mike Weir Philip Lowe Danny Willett Sam Haywood Cameron Young Steve Underwood Kevin Yu Zeke Salas Will Zalatoris Joel Stock

As we know, player-caddie relationships vary in terms of lifespan and, prior to The Masters, both Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa parted ways with their caddies Foster and Joe Greiner.

Throughout the list, Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott have enjoyed a hugely successful partnership, with the duo claiming two Green Jackets in the last three years.

Scheffler and Scott celebrate on the 18th green at the 2024 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

The likes of Dustin and his brother, Austin, have also won a Masters together, while Jon Rahm and Adam Hayes, Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller, Patrick Reed and Kessler Karain, and Hideki Matsuyama and Shota Hayafuji are current player-caddie Masters winners.