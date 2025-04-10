Every Player-Caddie Partnership At The 2025 Masters

Every professional player needs a caddie and, at The Masters, we take a look at each player-caddie partnership taking on Augusta National

Four players and their caddies
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

Although the outcome of a tournament lies with the player, it's worth noting that a caddie can play a huge part in the final result.

Not only do they carry the golf bag and provide yardages, but they also play a part in the mental state of a player on the course, as well as making sure everything is in check for them to perform at their optimal best.

Caddies walk down the fairway at Augusta National

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As The Masters hones in to view, the world's elite will tackle Augusta National which, according to veteran caddie, Billy Foster, is the hardest walk for those carrying the bags.

Providing undulating layouts, uneven lies and tough, swirling conditions, an experienced and confident caddie, who will be decked out in the traditional white jumpsuit, is needed to tackle the reins, with their decision-making pivotal when it comes to claiming the Green Jacket.

Some players have been with their caddies for years, while some have only paired up together in 2025. Below, we take you through every single player-caddie partnership ahead of the 89th edition of The Masters.

Player-Caddie Partnership At The 2025 Masters

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Caddie

Ludvig Aberg

Joe Skovron

Byeong Hun An

Justin York

Jose Luis Ballester (a)

Javier Erviti Isturiz

Evan Beck (a)

Brian Tam

Daniel Berger

Josh Cassell

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Brandon Parsons

Akshay Bhatia

John Limanti

Keegan Bradley

Scott Vail

Sam Burns

Travis Perkins

Angel Cabrera

Angel Cabrera Jr

Brian Campbell

Cooper Wilson

Rafael Campos

Cameron Smith

Laurie Canter

Max Smith

Patrick Cantlay

Joe LaCava

Wyndham Clark

John Ellis

Corey Conners

Danny Sahl

Fred Couples

Mark Chaney

Cameron Davis

Andrew Tschudin

Jason Day

Luke Reardon

Bryson DeChambeau

Greg Bodine

Thomas Detry

Lee Warne

Nick Dunlap

Hunter Hamrick

Nico Echavarria

Fabian Azcarate

Austin Eckroat

Stone Coburn

Harris English

Eric Larson

Tony Finau

Mark Urbanek

Matt Fitzpatrick

Daniel Parratt

Tommy Fleetwood

Ian Finnis

Sergio Garcia

Benjamin Thompson

Lucas Glover

Tom Lamb

Max Greyserman

Adam Parmer

Brian Harman

Scott Tway

Justin Hastings (a)

Derrick Redd

Tyrrell Hatton

Hugo Dobson

Russell Henley

Andy Sanders

Joe Highsmith

Joe LaCava IV

Tom Hoge

James Edmondson

Nicolai Hojgaard

Gareth Lord

Rasmus Hojgaard

Tom Ayling

Max Homa

Bill Harke

Billy Horschel

Micah Fugitt

Viktor Hovland

Shay Knight

Sungjae Im

Will Wilcox

Stephan Jaeger

Henry Diana

Dustin Johnson

Austin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Brian Smith

Noah Kent (a)

Jonathan Smart

Michael Kim

Danny Stout

Tom Kim

Paul Tesori

Chris Kirk

Michael Cromie

Patton Kizzire

Dean Emerson

Brooks Koepka

Ricky Elliott 

Bernhard Langer

Terry Holt

Thriston Lawrence

Stephen Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Brian 'Bo' Martin

Shane Lowry

Darren Reynolds

Robert MacIntyre

Michael Burrow

Hideki Matsuyama

Shota Hayafuji

Denny McCarthy

Derek Smith

Matt McCarty

Devrath Das

Rory McIlroy

Harry Diamond

Maverick McNealy

Scout McNealy

Phil Mickelson

Jon Yarbrough

Collin Morikawa

Jonathan Jakovac

Joaquin Niemann

Gary Matthews

Jose Maria Olazabal

Lorenzo Gagli

Matthieu Pavon

Mark Sherwood

Taylor Pendrith

Mitchell Theoret

J.T. Poston

Aaron Flener

Jon Rahm

Adam Hayes

Aaron Rai

Jason Timmis

Patrick Reed

Kessler Karain

Davis Riley

David Streza

Justin Rose

Mark Fulcher

Xander Schaufelle

Austin Kaiser

Scottie Scheffler

Ted Scott

Adam Schenk

Brett Swedberg

Charl Schwartzel

Adrian Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Matthew Tritton

Cameron Smith

Sam Pinfold

J.J Spaun

Mark Joseph Carens

Jordan Spieth

Michael Greller

Sepp Straka

Duane Bock

Hiroshi Tai (a)

Devin Stanton

Nick Taylor

Dave Markle

Sahith Theegala

Carl Smith

Justin Thomas

Matt Minister

Davis Thompson

Joe Etter

Jhonattan Vegas

Ruben Yorio

Bubba Watson

Kyle Peters

Mike Weir

Philip Lowe

Danny Willett

Sam Haywood

Cameron Young

Steve Underwood

Kevin Yu

Zeke Salas

Will Zalatoris

Joel Stock

As we know, player-caddie relationships vary in terms of lifespan and, prior to The Masters, both Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa parted ways with their caddies Foster and Joe Greiner.

Throughout the list, Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott have enjoyed a hugely successful partnership, with the duo claiming two Green Jackets in the last three years.

Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott walk off the 18th green at The Masters

Scheffler and Scott celebrate on the 18th green at the 2024 Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The likes of Dustin and his brother, Austin, have also won a Masters together, while Jon Rahm and Adam Hayes, Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller, Patrick Reed and Kessler Karain, and Hideki Matsuyama and Shota Hayafuji are current player-caddie Masters winners.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸