Every Player-Caddie Partnership At The 2025 Masters
Every professional player needs a caddie and, at The Masters, we take a look at each player-caddie partnership taking on Augusta National
Although the outcome of a tournament lies with the player, it's worth noting that a caddie can play a huge part in the final result.
Not only do they carry the golf bag and provide yardages, but they also play a part in the mental state of a player on the course, as well as making sure everything is in check for them to perform at their optimal best.
As The Masters hones in to view, the world's elite will tackle Augusta National which, according to veteran caddie, Billy Foster, is the hardest walk for those carrying the bags.
Providing undulating layouts, uneven lies and tough, swirling conditions, an experienced and confident caddie, who will be decked out in the traditional white jumpsuit, is needed to tackle the reins, with their decision-making pivotal when it comes to claiming the Green Jacket.
Some players have been with their caddies for years, while some have only paired up together in 2025. Below, we take you through every single player-caddie partnership ahead of the 89th edition of The Masters.
Player-Caddie Partnership At The 2025 Masters
Player
Caddie
Ludvig Aberg
Joe Skovron
Byeong Hun An
Justin York
Jose Luis Ballester (a)
Javier Erviti Isturiz
Evan Beck (a)
Brian Tam
Daniel Berger
Josh Cassell
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Brandon Parsons
Akshay Bhatia
John Limanti
Keegan Bradley
Scott Vail
Sam Burns
Travis Perkins
Angel Cabrera
Angel Cabrera Jr
Brian Campbell
Cooper Wilson
Rafael Campos
Cameron Smith
Laurie Canter
Max Smith
Patrick Cantlay
Joe LaCava
Wyndham Clark
John Ellis
Corey Conners
Danny Sahl
Fred Couples
Mark Chaney
Cameron Davis
Andrew Tschudin
Jason Day
Luke Reardon
Bryson DeChambeau
Greg Bodine
Thomas Detry
Lee Warne
Nick Dunlap
Hunter Hamrick
Nico Echavarria
Fabian Azcarate
Austin Eckroat
Stone Coburn
Harris English
Eric Larson
Tony Finau
Mark Urbanek
Matt Fitzpatrick
Daniel Parratt
Tommy Fleetwood
Ian Finnis
Sergio Garcia
Benjamin Thompson
Lucas Glover
Tom Lamb
Max Greyserman
Adam Parmer
Brian Harman
Scott Tway
Justin Hastings (a)
Derrick Redd
Tyrrell Hatton
Hugo Dobson
Russell Henley
Andy Sanders
Joe Highsmith
Joe LaCava IV
Tom Hoge
James Edmondson
Nicolai Hojgaard
Gareth Lord
Rasmus Hojgaard
Tom Ayling
Max Homa
Bill Harke
Billy Horschel
Micah Fugitt
Viktor Hovland
Shay Knight
Sungjae Im
Will Wilcox
Stephan Jaeger
Henry Diana
Dustin Johnson
Austin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Brian Smith
Noah Kent (a)
Jonathan Smart
Michael Kim
Danny Stout
Tom Kim
Paul Tesori
Chris Kirk
Michael Cromie
Patton Kizzire
Dean Emerson
Brooks Koepka
Ricky Elliott
Bernhard Langer
Terry Holt
Thriston Lawrence
Stephen Lawrence
Min Woo Lee
Brian 'Bo' Martin
Shane Lowry
Darren Reynolds
Robert MacIntyre
Michael Burrow
Hideki Matsuyama
Shota Hayafuji
Denny McCarthy
Derek Smith
Matt McCarty
Devrath Das
Rory McIlroy
Harry Diamond
Maverick McNealy
Scout McNealy
Phil Mickelson
Jon Yarbrough
Collin Morikawa
Jonathan Jakovac
Joaquin Niemann
Gary Matthews
Jose Maria Olazabal
Lorenzo Gagli
Matthieu Pavon
Mark Sherwood
Taylor Pendrith
Mitchell Theoret
J.T. Poston
Aaron Flener
Jon Rahm
Adam Hayes
Aaron Rai
Jason Timmis
Patrick Reed
Kessler Karain
Davis Riley
David Streza
Justin Rose
Mark Fulcher
Xander Schaufelle
Austin Kaiser
Scottie Scheffler
Ted Scott
Adam Schenk
Brett Swedberg
Charl Schwartzel
Adrian Schwartzel
Adam Scott
Matthew Tritton
Cameron Smith
Sam Pinfold
J.J Spaun
Mark Joseph Carens
Jordan Spieth
Michael Greller
Sepp Straka
Duane Bock
Hiroshi Tai (a)
Devin Stanton
Nick Taylor
Dave Markle
Sahith Theegala
Carl Smith
Justin Thomas
Matt Minister
Davis Thompson
Joe Etter
Jhonattan Vegas
Ruben Yorio
Bubba Watson
Kyle Peters
Mike Weir
Philip Lowe
Danny Willett
Sam Haywood
Cameron Young
Steve Underwood
Kevin Yu
Zeke Salas
Will Zalatoris
Joel Stock
As we know, player-caddie relationships vary in terms of lifespan and, prior to The Masters, both Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa parted ways with their caddies Foster and Joe Greiner.
Throughout the list, Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott have enjoyed a hugely successful partnership, with the duo claiming two Green Jackets in the last three years.
The likes of Dustin and his brother, Austin, have also won a Masters together, while Jon Rahm and Adam Hayes, Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller, Patrick Reed and Kessler Karain, and Hideki Matsuyama and Shota Hayafuji are current player-caddie Masters winners.
