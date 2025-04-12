How Much The Winning Caddie Will Make At The 2025 Masters

For 2025, The Masters will have a record $21 million tournament purse up for grabs and, on Sunday night, the Green Jacket winner will scoop a $4.2 million paycheck.

Throughout its history, the purse has risen significantly and, along with the player, the caddie will also be in-line for a rather large payday at Augusta National.

As we saw last year, caddies have the potential to make decent money and, with The Masters, the winning caddie can expect a paycheck of between $350,000 - $450,000.

When it comes to payment, a player will usually give his caddie 10% of a winning check; that means the caddie for the 2025 Masters champion should be taking home a sizeable $420,000 bonus.

Last year, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler won a second Green Jacket and, in the process, claimed the $3.6 million first prize. That meant caddie, Ted Scott, earned $360,000.

The Masters was just one of many trophies claimed by Scheffler in 2024. Reportedly, Scott's earnings stood around $5.3m that year, which was more than the average PGA Tour player and even more than the likes of Justin Thomas, Russell Henley, and Brian Harman.