How Much The Winning Caddie Will Make At The 2025 Masters
The Masters has seen a significant boost in prize money for 2025, with the Green Jacket winner, and his caddie, set to secure large paydays in Georgia
For 2025, The Masters will have a record $21 million tournament purse up for grabs and, on Sunday night, the Green Jacket winner will scoop a $4.2 million paycheck.
Throughout its history, the purse has risen significantly and, along with the player, the caddie will also be in-line for a rather large payday at Augusta National.
As we saw last year, caddies have the potential to make decent money and, with The Masters, the winning caddie can expect a paycheck of between $350,000 - $450,000.
When it comes to payment, a player will usually give his caddie 10% of a winning check; that means the caddie for the 2025 Masters champion should be taking home a sizeable $420,000 bonus.
Last year, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler won a second Green Jacket and, in the process, claimed the $3.6 million first prize. That meant caddie, Ted Scott, earned $360,000.
The Masters was just one of many trophies claimed by Scheffler in 2024. Reportedly, Scott's earnings stood around $5.3m that year, which was more than the average PGA Tour player and even more than the likes of Justin Thomas, Russell Henley, and Brian Harman.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
