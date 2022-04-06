Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

What Shoes Does Bryson DeChambeau Wear?

Big-hitting American Bryson DeChambeau doesn't take any part of his golf setup lightly and the same can be said for the shoes he wears. Given the speed and ferocity at which he swings a golf club he needs golf shoes that provide a stable base and offer grip as well. Enter his Puma shoes...

Bryson DeChambeau (opens in new tab) wears Puma golf shoes and has done for a few years now. Specifically he puts the Ignite Pwradapt Caged golf shoes on his feet and has rarely opted for any other model. He signed with Cobra Puma back in 2016 and as a result he also wears the apparel from the brand and uses Cobra golf clubs. To take an in-depth look at his club setup, see our what's in the bag (opens in new tab) page on him.

One of the best spiked golf shoes (opens in new tab) available right now, the Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged footwear has a sporty sneaker style look to it which we really like - it would appear to be targeting a younger audience with its trainer-style design. Additionally Bryson often wears special edition models as you can see above.

The shoe tested well in other areas as well. It offers a secure fit and you will also notice the underfoot cushioning from the Ignite foam as well. Despite being a shoe claiming to offer stability, the sole is fairly flexible in all directions, which helps with walking comfort and seems to suit Bryson's fast swing and feet movement.

That said, the combination of seven cleats and other lugs frequently scattered around provides very good grip, so there’s no chance of slipping even when teeing off early in the dew.

Read our full Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged Shoe Review

Video: Things You Didn't Know About Bryson DeChambeau