What Irons Does Tiger Woods Use?
Famed for his iron play and control, we look at the irons Tiger Woods puts in his bag.
A player that has produced some incredible iron shots and has one of the best iron approach games in the history of golf, Tiger Woods is very particular on his iron setup. It seems once he finds a set he likes the feel and look of, he sticks with that model for a long time. Indeed he has used his current gamers since 2019...
Tiger Woods has used blade irons for pretty much his entire professional career, using models from Mizuno, Titleist and TaylorMade. His current set came into the bag back in 2019 as he shifted from the TW Phase 1 bladed irons to the P7TW Prototypes. These go from 3-iron down to the pitching wedge and as you would expect are only for the finest of ball-strikers. In a Golf.com article about the irons it said; "Woods has the tungsten positioned in each club to produce a specific combination of flight, feel and control he’s come to rely on over the years. One interesting nugget is that the CG in Woods’ set actually progresses toe-ward in the short irons." The main difference between the P7TW's and the P730's that players like Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy have used in the past is the milled grind sole. This was the first iron time TaylorMade has used the same CNC milling process on something other than a wedge.
The milled grind sole is to ensure the ultimate in consistency and precision, and thereby the best possible turf interaction. Precise tungsten weight placement has been engineered to improve trajectory control and to promote a deeper feel at impact. Supremely workable and delivering incredible feedback, these irons will suit the best players looking for the ultimate in control and precision.
