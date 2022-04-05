Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What Driver Does Brooks Koepka Use?

One of the most prolific Major winners in golf history - bagging four titles in two years between 2017 and 2019 - Brooks Koepka made a fairly significant equipment switch at the end of 2021. After being a free agent for five years, he signed a deal with Srixon to use its driver, irons and golf ball with Cleveland wedges to compliment. So, with a full bag of Srixon gear for 2022, what driver is Brooks using?

What Driver Does Brooks Koepka Use?

He uses a Srixon ZX7 driver. After using several TaylorMade drivers throughout the years as well as being a Nike staffer back in the early 2010s, his deal with Srixon has seen him put the ZX7 model in the bag. It's the more compact head in Srixon's ZX range - which also features the ZX5 - and features a clean, glossy finish on the crown. It's a more compact shape than the ZX7 which is more favoured the the eye of the better ball striker. It features adjustable sole weights to help golfers configure the right set up for their swing, but we believe Brooks has his in a neutral setting. He has it set at 9.5° but the driver is also adjustable for loft if he ever wants to tweak his ball flight.

(Image credit: Future)

In our full review, we found the ZX7 made a great sound and had a solid feel off the face too. It's powerful with a slightly duller sound thanks to the larger carbon fibre crown and it strikes a really nice balance in terms of the acoustics. Srixon is a brand that can go under the radar, especially with Tour visibility. However, with Brooks now on board, the brand has four Major winners atop its staffer list with Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama and Graeme McDowell also using its clubs.