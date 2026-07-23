How To Watch 3M Open 2026: Live Streams & TV Details For PGA Tour Event

Watch 3M Open 2026 as world No.1 Scottie Scheffler leads a high-quality field at TPC Twin Cities, with all the details on TV coverage and live streaming here in Golf Monthly's in-depth guide.

3M Open 2026: key information • Dates: July 23–26, 2026 • Venue: TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota, USA • TV Channels: The Golf Channel, CBS / Paramount+ (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Scheffler plays the PGA Tour event for the first time as he looks to make up for the disappointment of falling just short of claiming back-to-back Claret Jugs at The Open Championship.

The American ended the final Major of 2026 three shots behind New Zealander Ryan Fox, who has opted to sit out this event after his success at Royal Birkdale.

Other names to look out for include 2025 winner Kurt Kitayama, whose incredible third-round 60 here 12 months ago put him on course for just his second PGA Tour victory, edging out Sam Stevens by a single shot.

Another man who knows how to win here is 2022 champion Tony Finau and the 36-year-old could do with a return to form, having recorded just one top-10 finish in 2026.

He is one of several players desperate for a strong result with just three events remaining before the FedExCup play-offs get under way.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch 3M Open 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch 3M Open 2026 for free? Yes. YouTube TV's 10-day free trial carries both the Golf Channel and CBS meaning you can stream the whole tournament for free. Abroad in July and can't access your free trial? You need a VPN — more on that below.

Watch 3M Open 2026 from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to watch 3M Open 2026 in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage for the 3M Open is spread across the Golf Channel and CBS.

The Golf Channel is showing the first two days of the tournament as well as early coverage of Rounds 3 and 4. You can access the channel through cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial) and Sling (cheapest monthly option).

CBS will take over full coverage of Saturday and Sunday from 3pm-6pm. The best way to access CBS's coverage is via Paramount+

You can find the full TV schedule below.

All times EDT

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcast Thu (July 23) Round 1 4pm-7pm ET (Golf Channel) Fri (July 24) Round 2 4pm–7pm ET (Golf Channel) Sat (July 25) Round 3 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS & Paramount+) Sun (July 26) Round 4 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS & Paramount+)

How to watch 3M Open 2026 in the UK

The 3M Open will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. Coverage of Rounds 1 and 2 begins at 12.45pm BST on Sky Sports+ on Thursday and Friday, with the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, taking over at 7pm on both days.

Sky Sports+ begins its coverage of Round 3 at 5pm on Saturday, with Sky Sports Golf showing the action from 7pm. Round 4 is available solely on Sky Sports+, starting from 6pm on Sunday.

Prices start at £20/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.

Need to know more? Check out our dedicated how to watch golf in the UK page.

How to watch 3M Open 2026 in Canada

TSN in Canada is showing the 3M Open, with linear coverage available via the Golf Channel and TSN.

The action, plus Featured Groups, Featured Holes and Marquee Group coverage, can be live streamed on TSN+. Prices start at $8/month and rise to $80 for a full annual plan.

How to watch 3M Open 2026 in Australia

In Australia you can watch the 3M Open on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

Preview

Low scores have traditionally been common at TPC Twin Cities, with all seven previous winners of the 3M Open finishing the weekend 15 under par or better. Lee Hodges holds the record for the lowest score at this tournament, carding 24-under to claim the title in 2023.

Hodges is one of four past winners teeing off this week, alongside last year's champion Kurt Kitayama, 2022 victor Tony Finau and Cameron Champ, who took the spoils in 2021.

However, all eyes will be on Scottie Scheffler, who is the hot favorite to claim the title on his first appearance. The world No.1 has finished in the top 15 in nine of his past 10 events, with the only blemish on that record a shock failure to make the cut at the Scottish Open earlier this month.

Jordan Spieth will also play at TPC Twin Cities for the first time and needs a strong performance after falling out of the top 50 in both the FedExCup standings and the world rankings. The American is a 13-time winner on the PGA Tour, but the last of those came back in 2022 at the RBC Heritage.

With the FedExCup play-offs fast approaching, there is plenty at stake in Blaine and it should make for a fascinating four days of PGA Tour action.