Why There's A Driver For Everyone In The New Srixon ZXi RKT Metalwood Range

Srixon has officially announced the launch of its highly anticipated ZXi RKT metalwood family, representing a complete reimagination of the brand's line-up.

Said to to deliver explosive ball speed, refined acoustics, and Tour-validated performance, this new release promises to cater to golfers of every skill level.

Rather than simply evolving the previous generation, Srixon's engineers and Tour staff rebuilt their development process entirely from the ground up. They created new prototypes and gathered deeper player feedback to uncover every possible performance advantage.

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(Image credit: Srixon Golf)

The resulting range includes the ZXi RKT LS, ZXi RKT, and ZXi RKT MAX drivers, alongside all-new fairway woods and hybrids.

What is the new technology?

The headline innovation powering the performance of the new line-up is the RKT Face technology. This introduces VR-Titanium, a proprietary alloy enhanced with silicon to create significantly more flex throughout the face and body.

When combined with an enhanced i-FLEX face structure, it claims to offer a highly efficient energy transfer at impact, which will ultimately help golfers unlock greater speed and performance across a larger area of the clubface.

Beyond raw speed, engineers specifically targeted greater consistency for when golfers need it most. A new Variable Roll Design has been established to keep off-center strikes on line by optimizing performance across the face, while the dual flex zones of Srixon's Rebound Frame technology boost overall ball speed and distance.

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Srixon also focused heavily on crafting an impact sound that inspires confidence.

The brand's new ACOUSTICORE chassis utilizes AI-optimized internal rib structures and a lightweight carbon fibre crown to precisely tune the acoustic character of every model. Through advanced simulations and exhaustive testing, engineers refined every frequency to achieve a crisp, controlled sound worthy of the technology behind it.

(Image credit: Srixon Golf)

Over two years of prototype testing in competitive environments led to refined face depths, crown heights, address profiles, and lie angles, providing a cleaner, more player-preferred look at address. A redesigned laser face milling pattern also improves alignment and helps maintain more consistent spin in all conditions.

What Are The Models And Who Are They Aimed At?

The ZXi RKT driver family offers three distinct performance profiles:

ZXi RKT LS: Built for aggressive players seeking maximum distance and reduced spin. It features a low-spin profile and adjustable front-to-back weighting.

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Read our full Srixon ZXi RKT driver review

ZXi RKT: This model combines speed, forgiveness, and workability. It utilizes adjustable heel-toe weighting for customized shot shape and trajectory control.

(Image credit: Future)

Read our full Srixon ZXi RKT driver review

ZXi RKT MAX: Designed as Srixon's highest MOI driver ever. It provides exceptional stability, confidence, and forgiveness while maintaining a powerful, athletic profile.

Read our full Srixon ZXi RKT Max driver review

For the very first time, these clubs introduce Srixon's most comprehensive adjustability system to date, allowing Adjustable Sole Weights and Adjustable Hosel Sleeves to work together simultaneously. This empowers golfers to precisely dial in launch conditions, swing weight, and distance gapping.

The innovation naturally extends into the fairway woods and hybrids, which feature the same RKT Face architecture.

Read our full Srixon ZXi RKT fairway wood review

Who's using the drivers on tour?

This extensive Tour collaboration is already paying dividends at the highest level of the game. The ZXi RKT LS has already seen massive tour success with Ryan Fox winning the Open, Jenny Shin winning the Women's Scottish Open and Shane Lowry demolishing the Irish Open field, all using the low spin model.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"One of the biggest differences with this generation of woods was how closely we worked alongside our Tour staff throughout the entire process," added Joe Miller, Srixon Product Manager.

"The final product is a line-up that reflects what elite players are asking for while delivering benefits that every golfer can appreciate."

What Srixon Says

"Throughout testing, one of the most consistent themes we heard from players was the desire for more speed across a larger area of the face without giving up consistency," explained Patrick Ripp, Tour Engineering Manager at Srixon.

"By combining several technologies into a single performance system, we were able to create a face that not only produces exceptional ball speed but does so more consistently across a wider range of impact locations."

(Image credit: Srixon Golf)

Pricing, Specs & Availability

The new Srixon ZXi RKT family launch has been brought forward by popular demand and will be available for purchase on October 2nd, 2026.

ZXi RKT, ZXi RKT LS, ZXi RKT MAX Drivers: £569/€679

ZXi RKT Fairway Woods: £339/€399

ZXi RKT Hybrids: £289/€329