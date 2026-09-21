Presidents Cup 2026 Tee Times, Format And Full Schedule
Another feast of matchplay golf is almost upon us as the US bid to defend the Presidents Cup at Medinah
The 2026 Presidents Cup is just days away as the United States look to continue their dominance over the International Team at Medinah.
Dating back to the inaugural edition in 1994, the record of the US in the Presidents Cup is 13-1-1, with the International's sole victory coming in 1998.
Both teams will therefore be motivated to prevail and put on a show for the fans in attendance and those tuning in from home.
Although it is a matchplay tournament with two teams made up of 12 players, the Presidents Cup does differ from the Ryder Cup.
First of all, it is played over four days instead of three and the format of the matches is different, too.
Unlike the Ryder Cup, which is a race to 14.5 points, the magic number at the Presidents Cup is 15.5, although if it is a tie at 15-15 this year, the US will retain the cup.
However it all shakes out, though, it promises to be a busy week of interesting golf. While tee times have yet to be released, here is the current schedule of events from Medinah.
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2026 Presidents Cup Schedule
Monday, September 21
Course closed to the public
Tuesday, September 22 – Team Practice Day
TBD: US Team Practice
TBD: International Team Practice
Wednesday, September 23 – Team Practice Day
TBD: US Team Practice
TBD: International Team Practice
Thursday, September 24 – Round 1 Matches
30 minutes prior to 1st tee time: Opening Ceremonies
11.35am - 12.47pm: Round 1 Matches
Friday, September 25 – Round 2 Matches
1.05pm - 2.01pm: Round 2 Matches
Saturday, September 26 – Round 3 & Round 4 Matches
7.02am - 7.56am: Round 3 Matches
1.15pm - 1.57pm: Round 4 Matches
Sunday, September 27 – Round 5 Matches
11.02am - 1.19pm: Round 5 Matches
After last putt: Closing Ceremonies
What is the 2026 Presidents Cup format?
The Presidents Cup will be made up of fourball, foursomes and singles matches across four days. They are split up as follows:
Thursday, Round 1
Five fourball matches
Friday, Round 2
Five foursomes matches
Saturday, Rounds 3 & 4
Morning: Four fourball matches
Afternoon: Four foursomes matches
Sunday, Round 5
12 singles matches
How to watch the 2026 Presidents Cup
For those eager to tune in for all the action, here is how to watch the 2026 Presidents Cup.
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Date
|
Round
|
US Broadcast
|
Thu
|
Round 1
|
12pm-9pm (Golf Channel/GC Mobile)
|
Fri
|
Round 2
|
2pm-9pm (Golf Channel/GC Mobile)
|
Sat
|
Rounds 3 & 4
|
8am-9am (Golf Channel/GC Mobile); 9am-7pm (NBC/Peacock)
|
Sun
|
Round 5
|
12pm-6pm (NBC/Peacock)
In the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports is the place to go for all the Presidents Cup drama.
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Date
|
Round
|
UK Broadcast
|
Thu
|
Round 1
|
From 5.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
|
Fri
|
Round 2
|
From 5.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
|
Sat
|
Rounds 3 & 4
|
From 12pm (Sky Sports Golf)
|
Sun
|
Round 5
|
From 4pm (Sky Sports Golf)
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