Golf's Governing Bodies Put Bifurcation Back On Table With Latest Proposal

With their latest proposal, golf’s governing bodies – the R&A and USGA – have set the wheels back in motion for bifurcation between the elite and amateur game.

A notice sent by the R&A and USGA to equipment manufacturers has been obtained by various outlets, which outlines the creation of three potential Model Local Rules related to golf balls, the faces of drivers and the maximum length of clubs currently permitted.

Manufacturers have been given until October 21 to respond and share their thoughts on the ideas.

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Crucially, these would not change the current set of equipment rules and has no impact on the global golf ball rollback that has been pushed back to 2030.

Instead, these Model Local Rules would be implemented at the discretion of tournament organizers, meaning, technically, elite-level players could be forced to play with different equipment from week to week.

Specifically, these Model Local Rules would remove the tolerance that is currently allowed for in testing.

USGA/R&A just put out a formal Notice to Manufacturers on potential Model Local Rules for elite play, open for comment until Oct 21:To be clear, these are tour-level opt-in rules only — your equipment at retail doesn't change. And the global ODS rollback is still pushed to… pic.twitter.com/YYQOXVRwlMSeptember 21, 2026

For example, under the proposed Model Local Rule, a golf ball would be permitted to travel no further than 317 yards under the conditions set out in the test. Currently, there is a three-yard tolerance when balls are tested, meaning one that travels 320 yards would still be deemed as conforming.

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There would also be a stricter limit on how much a driver face can flex and, therefore, how long a ball can remain in contact with the face before it springs off.

The more a face flexes, the longer a ball can remain in contact with it, and the higher the ball speed is that a player can generate.

It is referred to as Characteristic Time (CT) and the current limit is 239 microseconds with an 18-microsecond tolerance.

The proposed Model Local Rule would remove this tolerance, meaning 239 microseconds would be the upper limit.

Given how the integrity of a driver face changes with time and repeated use, this would likely mean manufacturers would have to ensure their drivers are well under 239 microseconds to allow for any changes in how the face behaves over time.

The final Model Local Rule pertains to the limit on the length of clubs. Currently, there is a Model Local Rule that tournament organizers can implement that states the maximum length any club apart from a putter can be is 46 inches.

However, while not specified yet, the new Model Local Rule would reduce that maximum further.

How much difference these Model Local Rules would have remains to be seen should they come into effect, but they will have no impact on the amateur game - and therefore mean pros and amateurs play with clubs under different regulations, i.e. bifurcation.