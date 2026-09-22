Open De France 2026 Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

The DP World Tour heads to Le Golf National for the next event on its schedule as anticipation ramps up for the season-ending Play-Offs.

After JJ Spaun won the tour's flagship event last week at Wentworth, another star cast has assembled to take on the 2018 Ryder Cup venue.

Tommy Fleetwood, who starred during that Ryder Cup and is also a past winner of this event in 2017, is in the field, as are the likes of Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg.

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Hovland, Aberg and Fitzpatrick are paired together in one of the marquee on Thursday morning, with Fleetwood paired alongside Ryan Gerard and Kristoffer Reitan in the afternoon wave.

Take a look at all of the 2026 Open de France tee times below:

Round 1

All times local

1st tee morning wave

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7.50am: Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon, Jack Buchanan, Jack Yule

8.00am: Frankie Capan III, Anthony Quayle, Joshua Berry

8.10am: Edoardo Molinari, Alexander Levy, Brandon Stone

8.20am: Ryggs Johnston, Elvis Smylie, Kazuma Kobori

8.30am: Stefano Mazzoli, Marcus Armitage, Freddy Schott

8.40am: Ewen Ferguson, Matteo Manassero, Johannes Veerman

8.50am: Junghwan Lee, Darius Van Driel, Todd Clements

9.00am: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, David Ravetto, Ross Fisher

9.10am: Yuto Katsuragawa, Thomas Rosenmueller, Brandon Robinson Thompson

9.20am: David Micheluzzi, James Morrison, Daniel Young

9.30am: Cameron Adam, Fabrizio Zanotti, Tobias Jonsson

9.40am: Maximilian Kieffer, Ugo Malcor, Cohen Trolio

10th tee morning wave

7.50am: Euan Walker, Jeremy Paul, Ben Schmidt

8.00am: Romain Langasque, Ricardo Gouveia, Filippo Celli

8.10am: Thomas Pieters, Manuel Elvira, Antoine Rozner

8.20am: Victor Perez, Dan Bradbury, Maximilian Steinlechner

8.30am: Martin Couvra, Nacho Elvira, Thomas Detry

8.40am: Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick

8.50am: Julien Guerrier, Michael Kim, Eugenio Chacarra

9.00am: Matthieu Pavon, Andy Sullivan, Hennie Du Plessis

9.10am: Daniel Rodrigues, Calum Hill, Kota Kaneko

9.20am: Simon Forsström, Gregorio De Leo, Niklas Lemke

9.30am: Albin Bergstrom, Nathan Kimsey, Sebastian Garcia

9.40am: Connor McKinney, Julien Sale, Tao Pamerika

1st tee afternoon wave

12.40pm: Paul Beauvy, Mike Toorop, Shubhankar Sharma

12.50pm: Rudy Sautron, Rocco Repetto Taylor, David Law

01.00pm: Frederic Lacroix, Carlos Ortiz, Shaun Norris

01.10pm: Scott Jamieson, Joe Dean, Jeff Winther

01.20pm: Adrien Saddier, Cam Smith, Angel Ayora

01.30pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Kristoffer Reitan, Ryan Gerard

01.40pm: Oihan Guillamoundeguy, Thriston Lawrence, Bud Cauley

01.50pm: Ugo Coussaud, Yanhan Zhou, Paul Waring

02.00pm: Guido Migliozzi, Francesco Laporta, Tom Vaillant

02.10pm: Quentin Debove, Andres German Gallegos, Yannik Paul

02.20pm: Clement Charmasson, Renato Paratore, Yuvraj Sandhu

02.30pm: Maxime Legros, Frederico Biondi Figueiredo, Benjamin Follett-Smith

10th tee afternoon wave

12.40pm: Quim Vidal, Hugo Townsend, Michael Mjaaseth

12.50pm: Ryan Peake, Zander Lombard, Eddie Pepperell

01.00pm: Sean Crocker, Jordan Gumberg, Jason Scrivener

01.10pm: Dylan Naidoo, Grant Forrest, Angel Hidalgo

01.20pm: Jack Senior, Ivan Cantero, Marcus Kinhult

01.30pm: Ashun Wu, Joost Luiten, Marcel Siem

01.40pm: Adrian Otaegui, Rikuya Hoshino, Sam Bairstow

01.50pm: Jeong Weon Ko, Ockie Strydom, Daniel Gavins

02.00pm: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Adrian Meronk, Jens Dantorp

02.10pm: Daniel Van Tonder, Joel Girrbach, Félix Mory

02.20pm: Adri Arnaus, Andreas Halvorsen, Matthew Baldwin

02.30pm: Benjamin Hebert, Pierre Pineau, Callum Tarren

Round 2

1st tee morning wave

07.50am: Quim Vidal, Hugo Townsend, Michael Mjaaseth

08.00am: Ryan Peake, Zander Lombard, Eddie Pepperell

08.10am: Sean Crocker, Jordan Gumberg, Jason Scrivener

08.20am: Dylan Naidoo, Grant Forrest, Angel Hidalgo

08.30am: Jack Senior, Ivan Cantero, Marcus Kinhult

08.40am: Ashun Wu, Joost Luiten, Marcel Siem

08.50am: Adrian Otaegui, Rikuya Hoshino, Sam Bairstow

09.00am: Jeong Weon Ko, Ockie Strydom, Daniel Gavins

09.10am: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Adrian Meronk, Jens Dantorp

09.20am: Daniel Van Tonder, Joel Girrbach, Félix Mory

09.30am: Adri Arnaus, Andreas Halvorsen, Matthew Baldwin

09.40am: Benjamin Hebert, Pierre Pineau, Callum Tarren

10th tee morning wave

07.50am: Paul Beauvy, Mike Toorop, Shubhankar Sharma

08.00am: Rudy Sautron, Rocco Repetto Taylor, David Law

08.10am: Frederic Lacroix, Carlos Ortiz, Shaun Norris

08.20am: Scott Jamieson, Joe Dean, Jeff Winther

08.30am: Adrien Saddier, Cam Smith, Angel Ayora

08.40am: Tommy Fleetwood, Kristoffer Reitan, Ryan Gerard

08.50am: Oihan Guillamoundeguy, Thriston Lawrence, Bud Cauley

09.00am: Ugo Coussaud, Yanhan Zhou, Paul Waring

09.10am: Guido Migliozzi, Francesco Laporta, Tom Vaillant

09.20am: Quentin Debove, Andres German Gallegos, Yannik Paul

09.30am: Clement Charmasson, Renato Paratore, Yuvraj Sandhu

09.40am: Maxime Legros, Frederico Biondi Figueiredo, Benjamin Follett-Smith

1st tee afternoon wave

12.40pm: Euan Walker, Jeremy Paul, Ben Schmidt

12.50pm: Romain Langasque, Ricardo Gouveia, Filippo Celli

01.00pm: Thomas Pieters, Manuel Elvira, Antoine Rozner

01.10pm: Victor Perez, Dan Bradbury, Maximilian Steinlechner

01.20pm: Martin Couvra, Nacho Elvira, Thomas Detry

01.30pm: Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick

01.40pm: Julien Guerrier, Michael Kim, Eugenio Chacarra

01.50pm: Matthieu Pavon, Andy Sullivan, Hennie Du Plessis

02.00pm: Daniel Rodrigues, Calum Hill, Kota Kaneko

02.10pm: Simon Forsström, Gregorio De Leo, Niklas Lemke

02.20pm: Albin Bergstrom, Nathan Kimsey, Sebastian Garcia

02.30pm: Connor McKinney, Julien Sale, Tao Penerika

10th tee afternoon wave