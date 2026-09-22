Open De France 2026 Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
A star cast has assembled for the 2026 Open de France at the iconic Le Golf National
The DP World Tour heads to Le Golf National for the next event on its schedule as anticipation ramps up for the season-ending Play-Offs.
After JJ Spaun won the tour's flagship event last week at Wentworth, another star cast has assembled to take on the 2018 Ryder Cup venue.
Tommy Fleetwood, who starred during that Ryder Cup and is also a past winner of this event in 2017, is in the field, as are the likes of Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg.
Hovland, Aberg and Fitzpatrick are paired together in one of the marquee on Thursday morning, with Fleetwood paired alongside Ryan Gerard and Kristoffer Reitan in the afternoon wave.
Take a look at all of the 2026 Open de France tee times below:
Round 1
All times local
1st tee morning wave
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- 7.50am: Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon, Jack Buchanan, Jack Yule
- 8.00am: Frankie Capan III, Anthony Quayle, Joshua Berry
- 8.10am: Edoardo Molinari, Alexander Levy, Brandon Stone
- 8.20am: Ryggs Johnston, Elvis Smylie, Kazuma Kobori
- 8.30am: Stefano Mazzoli, Marcus Armitage, Freddy Schott
- 8.40am: Ewen Ferguson, Matteo Manassero, Johannes Veerman
- 8.50am: Junghwan Lee, Darius Van Driel, Todd Clements
- 9.00am: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, David Ravetto, Ross Fisher
- 9.10am: Yuto Katsuragawa, Thomas Rosenmueller, Brandon Robinson Thompson
- 9.20am: David Micheluzzi, James Morrison, Daniel Young
- 9.30am: Cameron Adam, Fabrizio Zanotti, Tobias Jonsson
- 9.40am: Maximilian Kieffer, Ugo Malcor, Cohen Trolio
10th tee morning wave
- 7.50am: Euan Walker, Jeremy Paul, Ben Schmidt
- 8.00am: Romain Langasque, Ricardo Gouveia, Filippo Celli
- 8.10am: Thomas Pieters, Manuel Elvira, Antoine Rozner
- 8.20am: Victor Perez, Dan Bradbury, Maximilian Steinlechner
- 8.30am: Martin Couvra, Nacho Elvira, Thomas Detry
- 8.40am: Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 8.50am: Julien Guerrier, Michael Kim, Eugenio Chacarra
- 9.00am: Matthieu Pavon, Andy Sullivan, Hennie Du Plessis
- 9.10am: Daniel Rodrigues, Calum Hill, Kota Kaneko
- 9.20am: Simon Forsström, Gregorio De Leo, Niklas Lemke
- 9.30am: Albin Bergstrom, Nathan Kimsey, Sebastian Garcia
- 9.40am: Connor McKinney, Julien Sale, Tao Pamerika
1st tee afternoon wave
- 12.40pm: Paul Beauvy, Mike Toorop, Shubhankar Sharma
- 12.50pm: Rudy Sautron, Rocco Repetto Taylor, David Law
- 01.00pm: Frederic Lacroix, Carlos Ortiz, Shaun Norris
- 01.10pm: Scott Jamieson, Joe Dean, Jeff Winther
- 01.20pm: Adrien Saddier, Cam Smith, Angel Ayora
- 01.30pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Kristoffer Reitan, Ryan Gerard
- 01.40pm: Oihan Guillamoundeguy, Thriston Lawrence, Bud Cauley
- 01.50pm: Ugo Coussaud, Yanhan Zhou, Paul Waring
- 02.00pm: Guido Migliozzi, Francesco Laporta, Tom Vaillant
- 02.10pm: Quentin Debove, Andres German Gallegos, Yannik Paul
- 02.20pm: Clement Charmasson, Renato Paratore, Yuvraj Sandhu
- 02.30pm: Maxime Legros, Frederico Biondi Figueiredo, Benjamin Follett-Smith
10th tee afternoon wave
- 12.40pm: Quim Vidal, Hugo Townsend, Michael Mjaaseth
- 12.50pm: Ryan Peake, Zander Lombard, Eddie Pepperell
- 01.00pm: Sean Crocker, Jordan Gumberg, Jason Scrivener
- 01.10pm: Dylan Naidoo, Grant Forrest, Angel Hidalgo
- 01.20pm: Jack Senior, Ivan Cantero, Marcus Kinhult
- 01.30pm: Ashun Wu, Joost Luiten, Marcel Siem
- 01.40pm: Adrian Otaegui, Rikuya Hoshino, Sam Bairstow
- 01.50pm: Jeong Weon Ko, Ockie Strydom, Daniel Gavins
- 02.00pm: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Adrian Meronk, Jens Dantorp
- 02.10pm: Daniel Van Tonder, Joel Girrbach, Félix Mory
- 02.20pm: Adri Arnaus, Andreas Halvorsen, Matthew Baldwin
- 02.30pm: Benjamin Hebert, Pierre Pineau, Callum Tarren
Round 2
1st tee morning wave
- 07.50am: Quim Vidal, Hugo Townsend, Michael Mjaaseth
- 08.00am: Ryan Peake, Zander Lombard, Eddie Pepperell
- 08.10am: Sean Crocker, Jordan Gumberg, Jason Scrivener
- 08.20am: Dylan Naidoo, Grant Forrest, Angel Hidalgo
- 08.30am: Jack Senior, Ivan Cantero, Marcus Kinhult
- 08.40am: Ashun Wu, Joost Luiten, Marcel Siem
- 08.50am: Adrian Otaegui, Rikuya Hoshino, Sam Bairstow
- 09.00am: Jeong Weon Ko, Ockie Strydom, Daniel Gavins
- 09.10am: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Adrian Meronk, Jens Dantorp
- 09.20am: Daniel Van Tonder, Joel Girrbach, Félix Mory
- 09.30am: Adri Arnaus, Andreas Halvorsen, Matthew Baldwin
- 09.40am: Benjamin Hebert, Pierre Pineau, Callum Tarren
10th tee morning wave
- 07.50am: Paul Beauvy, Mike Toorop, Shubhankar Sharma
- 08.00am: Rudy Sautron, Rocco Repetto Taylor, David Law
- 08.10am: Frederic Lacroix, Carlos Ortiz, Shaun Norris
- 08.20am: Scott Jamieson, Joe Dean, Jeff Winther
- 08.30am: Adrien Saddier, Cam Smith, Angel Ayora
- 08.40am: Tommy Fleetwood, Kristoffer Reitan, Ryan Gerard
- 08.50am: Oihan Guillamoundeguy, Thriston Lawrence, Bud Cauley
- 09.00am: Ugo Coussaud, Yanhan Zhou, Paul Waring
- 09.10am: Guido Migliozzi, Francesco Laporta, Tom Vaillant
- 09.20am: Quentin Debove, Andres German Gallegos, Yannik Paul
- 09.30am: Clement Charmasson, Renato Paratore, Yuvraj Sandhu
- 09.40am: Maxime Legros, Frederico Biondi Figueiredo, Benjamin Follett-Smith
1st tee afternoon wave
- 12.40pm: Euan Walker, Jeremy Paul, Ben Schmidt
- 12.50pm: Romain Langasque, Ricardo Gouveia, Filippo Celli
- 01.00pm: Thomas Pieters, Manuel Elvira, Antoine Rozner
- 01.10pm: Victor Perez, Dan Bradbury, Maximilian Steinlechner
- 01.20pm: Martin Couvra, Nacho Elvira, Thomas Detry
- 01.30pm: Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 01.40pm: Julien Guerrier, Michael Kim, Eugenio Chacarra
- 01.50pm: Matthieu Pavon, Andy Sullivan, Hennie Du Plessis
- 02.00pm: Daniel Rodrigues, Calum Hill, Kota Kaneko
- 02.10pm: Simon Forsström, Gregorio De Leo, Niklas Lemke
- 02.20pm: Albin Bergstrom, Nathan Kimsey, Sebastian Garcia
- 02.30pm: Connor McKinney, Julien Sale, Tao Penerika
10th tee afternoon wave
- 12.40pm: Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon, Jack Buchanan, Jack Yule
- 12.50pm: Frankie Capan III, Anthony Quayle, Joshua Berry
- 01.00pm: Edoardo Molinari, Alexander Levy, Brandon Stone
- 01.10pm: Ryggs Johnston, Elvis Smylie, Kazuma Kobori
- 01.20pm: Stefano Mazzoli, Marcus Armitage, Freddy Schott
- 01.30pm: Ewen Ferguson, Matteo Manassero, Johannes Veerman
- 01.40pm: Junghwan Lee, Darius Van Driel, Todd Clements
- 01.50pm: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, David Ravetto, Ross Fisher
- 02.00pm: Yuto Katsuragawa, Thomas Rosenmueller, Brandon Robinson Thompson
- 02.10pm: David Micheluzzi, James Morrison, Daniel Young
- 02.20pm: Cameron Adam, Fabrizio Zanotti, Tobias Jonsson
- 02.30pm: Maximilian Kieffer, Ugo Malcor, Cohen Trolio
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