How To Watch Solheim Cup 2026: Live Streams & TV Details

Europe has picked a young home side for the 20th Solheim Cup, after losing 15.5pts to 12.5pts in America last time. USA holds an 11-8 winning record in the event, but Europe are on a good run of home form.

Solheim Cup 2026: key information • Dates: September 11–13, 2026 • Venue: Bernardus Golf, Netherlands • Free online radio coverage: Bernardus Golf Radio • TV Channels: The Golf Channel (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Europe’s team comprises eight automatic qualifiers and four captain’s picks; USA has nine qualifiers and three picks.

Europe’s captain Anna Nordqvist has used her picks to bring in young, aggressive players in rookies Nastasia Nadaud (21 years old), Julia López Ramírez (23) and Mimi Rhodes (24). They join another rookie, automatic qualifier Lottie Woad (22).

Europe’s most experienced players are Englishwoman Charley Hull and Spaniard Carlota Ciganda, who have both played in seven previous cups.

USA Captain Angela Stanford has two rookies in her side, in Auston Kim and captain’s pick Lindy Duncan. Her most experienced players are Nelly Korda and captain’s pick Meghan Khang, who both have four previous Cup appearances.

Europe has a strong recent home record, having won the past four home Solheim Cups, albeit the last match, at Finca Cortesin in Spain, was tied but Europe retained the cup as holders.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the Solheim Cup 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Solheim Cup 2026 for free? In the US you can watch at no cost via free trials. YouTube TV's 21-day free trial carries the Golf Channel meaning you can stream the whole Solheim Cup for free. DirecTV Stream and Fubo also have free trials that also carry the Golf Channel. In the UK, the BBC will be showing highlights on the BBC iPlayer from 8pm BST each evening. Abroad this weekend and can't access your free trial? You need a VPN — more on that below.

Watch Solheim Cup 2026 from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to watch Solheim Cup 2026 in the US

In the US, TV coverage for the Solheim Cup is on the Golf Channel.

You can access the channel through cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial) and Sling (cheapest monthly option).

Swipe to scroll horizontally US Broadcast Schedule Day Sessions TV coverage (times ET) Friday 11th Sept 4x Foursomes; 4x Fourballs 1.30am-1pm (Golf Channel) Saturday 12th Sept 4x Foursomes; 4x Fourballs 1.30am-1pm (Golf Channel) Sunday 13th Sept 12x singles 5am-12pm (Golf Channel)

How to watch Solheim Cup 2026 in the UK

The Solheim Cup will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.

As alluded to above, BBC iPlayer will be showing extended highlights for free with BBC Two having linear coverage.

How to watch Solheim Cup 2026 in Australia

In Australia you can watch the Solheim Cup 2026 on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

How to watch elsewhere in Europe

Austria / Switzerland: Sky Sport Golf — Sky X / WOW

Belgium: Telenet / VOO (Play Sports) — Play Sports App

Denmark / Sweden: V Sport Golf — Viaplay

France: Canal+ Sport / Canal+ Live 13 — myCanal

Germany: Sky Sport Golf — WOW / Sky Go

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport — Ziggo GO

Spain: Movistar Plus+ (Golf) — Movistar Plus+

Solheim Cup: Schedule

Friday & Saturday: We have foursomes (alternate shot) matches in morning session and four four ball (better ball) matches in an afternoon session. The first foursomes match starts at 7.40am local time (1.40am ET; 6.40am BST) and the last one at 8.16am. The afternoon fourball session starts at 1.05pm local time (7.05am ET; 12.05pm BST).

Sunday: 12 singles matches. The first singles match tees off at 11.10am (5.10am ET; 10.10 BST) and the final one at 1.22pm.

Friday morning Foursomes Matches

European side named first

Match 1 - 1.40am (6.40am): Charley Hull & Lottie Woad vs. Nelly Korda & Allisen Corpuz

Charley Hull & Lottie Woad vs. Nelly Korda & Allisen Corpuz Match 2 - 1.52am (6.52am): Nanna Koerstz Madsen & Celine Boutier vs. Alison Lee & Lauren Coughlin (US)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen & Celine Boutier vs. Alison Lee & Lauren Coughlin (US) Match 3 - 2.04am (7.04am): Esther Henseleit & Leona Maguire vs. Andrea Lee & Lindy Duncan

Esther Henseleit & Leona Maguire vs. Andrea Lee & Lindy Duncan Match 4 - 2.16am (7.16am): Maja Stark & Linn Grant vs. Rose Zhang & Jennifer Kupcho (US)

Solheim Cup 2026: Teams

Team Europe: Charley Hull, Esther Henseleit, Lottie Woad, Maja Stark, Celine Boutier, Carlota Ciganda, Linn Grant, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Leona Maguire, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Nastasia Nadaud, Mimi Rhodes.

Team USA: Nelly Korda, Angel Yin, Jennifer Kupcho, Yealimi Noh, Auston Kim, ,Lauren Coughlin, Allisen Corpuz, Andrea Lee, Alison Lee, Megan Khang, Rose Zhang, Lindy Duncan.

Solheim Cup 2026: TV Schedule

Friday 11th September:

US (ET): 1.30am-1pm (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 6am-6pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): 3.30pm-3am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Saturday 12th September:

US (ET): 1.30am-1pm (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 6am-6pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 6am-2.55pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): 3.30pm-3am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Sunday 13th September:

US (ET): 5am-12pm (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 9am-5pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 9apm-1.55pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): 7pm-2am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)