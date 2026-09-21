5 Key Things To Consider If You’re Thinking Of Changing Golf Club

Golf club members are more transient than they were 25 and more years ago. Fewer clubs have joining fees and waiting lists today, and that allows golfers to move around more feasibly and freely.

Many club members remain steadfastly loyal to their 'mother club' and would never consider shifting allegiances. But others are less set in their ways.

Golf club membership is one of the largest recreational expenditures most of us will make each year and we all want to feel that expenditure is worthwhile.

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If you don’t feel that, you might well be thinking about a change of scene. There are plenty of clubs out there looking to take on new members after all. But, if you are considering a move, how do you choose? What should you consider when looking for a new golf club?

Why are you leaving?

If you’re disillusioned with your current golf club, there must be clear reasons for that feeling… What are they?

If you’re to move, you’ll be looking for a club that doesn’t have the same failings you perceive your current club to be suffering from.

Are you unhappy with the state of the course? If so, you need to find a club where the course has an excellent greens team and a great reputation for consistently high-quality playing surfaces.

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Are you unhappy with the management of your current club, be it member-run or proprietary? If so, why is that? Do you feel members are being overlooked? Perhaps you feel monies are not being spent in the directions you would like. You need to research and find a club where the objectives for the future align with yours.

Have you fallen out with fellow members or do you simply not get on with them? You almost certainly don’t think that’s your fault, so you must find a club where you feel the members are more similar. That, again, will require some research and a few 'secret shopper' visits.

Whilst doing that, you must also think about…

What golfing culture are you looking for?

Are you after a traditional or relaxed vibe? (Image credit: Paul Severn)

How do you enjoy your golf? Are you a casual player or do you play more competitively? You’re going to enjoy a club where the majority of members are like-minded golfers.

If you’re a relaxed player who likes the Saturday roll-up, you’re not going to enjoy being a member at a club that hosts three competitions a week and puts club team matches at the top of their priority list each year.

Likewise, if you’re a golfer who enjoys getting a card in the hand and playing knockout games, you’re going to have a frustrating time as a member at a club that rarely hosts a medal and puts little into competitive events.

Check with the secretary or general manager what the playing culture of the club is before you make any commitments.

Then, think about the club more generally. Are you looking for a traditional 'old school' club vibe or do you want something totally relaxed?

If you’re looking for somewhere you can slope into the bar wearing shorts and flip flops, you’re not going to have fun at a club that still requires jacket and tie in the dining room!

Could you play this golf course every day?

Most would be happy to play Royal Dornoch every day! (Image credit: Matthew Harris/Golf Picture Agency)

This is a big one. If you’re committing a significant outlay to becoming the member of a golf club, you absolutely must like the course you’re going to be playing.

Think about how highly you rate the layout. Do you enjoy playing it? Do you find it fun, compelling, a good test, a track you want to master?

If you could take it or leave it… leave it.

What does the golfing return on investment look like?

Will there be plenty to play in? (Image credit: Paul Severn)

How much is the membership of the club you are considering? Is that value for money? How often will you play it? How far away is it from your house? Will you be popping down for nine holes after work?

How good is the course? How well is it maintained? Will you have lots of events to play in and will there be like-minded people to play with?

Then, off the course, what other facilities are available? A good clubhouse is a must for many golfers, with decent catering and bar options. Are there other facilities to make use of? Perhaps there’s a great practice ground, maybe even a gym or a tennis court?

If you’re shelling out a hefty sum each year, you want return on your investment.

Benefits for family and friends

Will there be lots of options for the kids? (Image credit: USKIDS Golf)

Something to consider carefully when choosing a new club is what will your family and friends get from your membership? Is there a lively social scene that you can jump into? If you have kids, is there a strong junior section for them to join?

Are guests of non-members welcomed at all times? Most people will be looking for that to be the case, but perhaps that’s something you wouldn’t want!

Overall, if you’re considering a new golf club, you must weigh up the inevitable pros and cons involved with each potential venue.

You must work out which are the most important to you.

Cost may not be an issue for the lucky few, but value for money should be for everyone. What will you get from your financial outlay? Which club can you see yourself and your nearest and dearest enjoying to the greatest extent? Picture that and select the club you feel is best placed to deliver it.