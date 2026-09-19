Manuel Elvira Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro

Manuel Elvira is the second player from his family to begin making his name on the DP World Tour. Find out more with these 10 facts.

Manuel Elvira Facts

1. Manuel Elvira was born on May 14th 1996 in Santander, Spain.

2. He played for Spain at the 2016 Eisenhower Trophy and three editions of the European Amateur Team Championship.

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3. He played college golf at the University of Central Florida.

4. Elvira turned pro in 2018, initially playing on the Alps Tour and the Challenge Tour.

5. His first professional start came at the 2019 Ein Bay Open, where he finished runner-up.

6. Three more runner-up finishes arrived in 2023 on the Challenge Tour, which helped him earn his DP World Tour card.

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Manuel Elvira graduated from the Challenge Tour in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. His brother, Nacho, also plays on the DP World Tour.

8. Manuel began playing golf at a young age with his older brother and their parents, vet Manuel and French teacher Monica.

9. Elvira came close to claiming a PGA Tour title in 2025, before finishing third at the ISCO Championship.

10. He co-led with Filippo Celli after three rounds of the 2026 BMW PGA Championship.