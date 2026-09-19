Manuel Elvira Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro

Manuel Elvira is the second player from his family to begin making his name on the DP World Tour. Find out more with these 10 facts.
Manuel Elvira Facts
1. Manuel Elvira was born on May 14th 1996 in Santander, Spain.
2. He played for Spain at the 2016 Eisenhower Trophy and three editions of the European Amateur Team Championship.
3. He played college golf at the University of Central Florida.
4. Elvira turned pro in 2018, initially playing on the Alps Tour and the Challenge Tour.
5. His first professional start came at the 2019 Ein Bay Open, where he finished runner-up.
6. Three more runner-up finishes arrived in 2023 on the Challenge Tour, which helped him earn his DP World Tour card.
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7. His brother, Nacho, also plays on the DP World Tour.
8. Manuel began playing golf at a young age with his older brother and their parents, vet Manuel and French teacher Monica.
9. Elvira came close to claiming a PGA Tour title in 2025, before finishing third at the ISCO Championship.
10. He co-led with Filippo Celli after three rounds of the 2026 BMW PGA Championship.
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Born
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May 14th 1996 - Santander, Spain
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Turned Pro
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2018
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Current Tours
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DP World Tour
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Former Tours
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Alps Tour, Challenge Tour
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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