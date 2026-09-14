Shane Lowry What's In The Bag? Irish Open Winning Clubs
Check out what clubs Shane Lowry used at the Amgen Irish Open, where he claimed an historic 11 shot victory at Trump National Doonbeg
Shane Lowry's wait for victory ended on Sunday, with the Major winner lapping the field at the Amgen Irish Open to claim a second home title.
Shooting a 23-under tournament total, he was 11 shots clear of the nearest challenger, with the winning margin the largest in the event's history.
Check out his full what's in the bag set up from Ireland below...
Driver
Beginning with the driver, where Lowry uses a new prototype Srixon model, which was first introduced to the professional circuits in June of this year.
Used by the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, Lowry's driver is set at 9° and possesses a Mitsubishi Diamana 70 TX shaft.
Fairway Woods
In terms of fairway woods, Lowry uses the TaylorMade Qi4D, which is ranked among the best fairway woods money can buy.
Introduced at the start of the year, he has a 3-wood and 7-wood, with the former a HL model, which stands for high launch. Possessing 16.5° of loft, you'll find a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shaft, while the 7-wood is set at 21° and has the 9 X shaft.
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Irons
Like multiple Srixon staffers, Lowry opts for a combo set of Srixon irons, using the more forgiving ZXi5 in 4-iron and 5-iron, as well as the ZXi7 in 6-iron to pitching wedge.
Interestingly, he uses a Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 120 X shaft in the 4-iron and 5-iron, while the 6-iron to pitching wedge possess the KBS Tour 130 X shafts.
Ranked among the best golf irons on the market, this setup has been in Lowry's bag for a while, and we don't see it changing any time soon.
Wedges
In the scoring section of the bag, Lowry uses the brand-new Cleveland RTZ 2 in a 50° and 56° configuration, while the older RTZ is present in a 60°.
Shaft-wise, the KBS Tour 130 X is in all three wedges, with both ranked among the best models on the market.
Putter
Lowry's putter was incredible throughout the Amgen Irish Open, with the Major winner producing nine one-putts on the back nine of his third round on Saturday.
Previously, he was using the Odyssey 2-ball putter, but changed to the TaylorMade Spider Tour Z around 2022/23, with it possessing a SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour grip.
Golf Ball
Lowry plays the Srixon Z-Star XV golf ball, the firmer-feeling model also used by Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley, and Lucas Glover.
Fast off the tee, playable with the irons, and spinny on wedge shots, the Srixon Z-Star XV provides excellent all-around performance.
Shane Lowry WITB: Full Specs
|
Club
|
Head
|
Shaft
|
Driver
|
Srixon Prototype (9°)
|
Mitsubishi Diamana 70 TX
|
Fairway Woods
|
TaylorMade Qi4D (16.5° & 21°)
|
Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X (16.5°)
Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X (21°)
|
Irons
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Srixon ZXi5 (4-5)
Srixon ZXi7 (6-PW)
|
Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 120 X (4-5)
KBS Tour 130 X (6-PW)
|
Wedges
|
Cleveland RTZ 2 (50°, 56°)
Cleveland RTZ (60°)
|
KBS Tour 130 X
|
Putter
|
TaylorMade Spider Tour Z
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
Ball
|
Srixon Z-Star XV
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
Apparel
|
Greyson Clothiers
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
Glove
|
Srixon
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
Shoe
|
PAYNTR Golf
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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