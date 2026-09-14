Shane Lowry What's In The Bag? Irish Open Winning Clubs

Shane Lowry's wait for victory ended on Sunday, with the Major winner lapping the field at the Amgen Irish Open to claim a second home title.

Shooting a 23-under tournament total, he was 11 shots clear of the nearest challenger, with the winning margin the largest in the event's history.

Check out his full what's in the bag set up from Ireland below...

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Driver

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Beginning with the driver, where Lowry uses a new prototype Srixon model, which was first introduced to the professional circuits in June of this year.

Used by the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, Lowry's driver is set at 9° and possesses a Mitsubishi Diamana 70 TX shaft.

Fairway Woods

In terms of fairway woods, Lowry uses the TaylorMade Qi4D, which is ranked among the best fairway woods money can buy.

Introduced at the start of the year, he has a 3-wood and 7-wood, with the former a HL model, which stands for high launch. Possessing 16.5° of loft, you'll find a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shaft, while the 7-wood is set at 21° and has the 9 X shaft.

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Irons

Like multiple Srixon staffers, Lowry opts for a combo set of Srixon irons, using the more forgiving ZXi5 in 4-iron and 5-iron, as well as the ZXi7 in 6-iron to pitching wedge.

Interestingly, he uses a Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 120 X shaft in the 4-iron and 5-iron, while the 6-iron to pitching wedge possess the KBS Tour 130 X shafts.

Ranked among the best golf irons on the market, this setup has been in Lowry's bag for a while, and we don't see it changing any time soon.

Wedges

In the scoring section of the bag, Lowry uses the brand-new Cleveland RTZ 2 in a 50° and 56° configuration, while the older RTZ is present in a 60°.

Shaft-wise, the KBS Tour 130 X is in all three wedges, with both ranked among the best models on the market.

Putter

Lowry's putter was incredible throughout the Amgen Irish Open, with the Major winner producing nine one-putts on the back nine of his third round on Saturday.

Previously, he was using the Odyssey 2-ball putter, but changed to the TaylorMade Spider Tour Z around 2022/23, with it possessing a SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour grip.

Golf Ball

Lowry plays the Srixon Z-Star XV golf ball, the firmer-feeling model also used by Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley, and Lucas Glover.

Fast off the tee, playable with the irons, and spinny on wedge shots, the Srixon Z-Star XV provides excellent all-around performance.

Shane Lowry WITB: Full Specs