Alejandro Del Rey Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro

Alejandro Del Rey had considerable success in the amateur game before turning professional in 2020.
Since then, more titles have come his way while he has established himself on the DP World Tour.
Here are 10 facts about the Spaniard.
Alejandro Del Rey Facts
1. Alejandro del Rey was born on February 15th 1998 in Madrid, Spain.
2. He was an accomplished amateur. Among his achievements were joining the Spanish national team at the age of 14 and helping his country win the 2017 European Amateur Team Championship.
3. He attended Arizona State University from 2016 to 2020, winning four collegiate events.
4. During his college career, he made 26 eagles, second in Sun Devils history to Jon Rahm.
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5. Del Rey’s first win after turning professional came in his third start, with victory on the Alps Tour at the Open de la Mirabelle d'Or.
6. After joining the Challenge Tour in 2021, he set the record for the lowest-ever round to par on a major circuit with a 14-under-par 58 at the Swiss Challenge.
7. His first Challenge Tour title came in 2022 at the Big Green Egg German Challenge.
8. Despite that win, he narrowly missed out on a DP World Tour card, but he earned one anyway via Q School.
9. Del Rey’s first DP World Tour victory came in 2025 at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.
10. His Major debut came at the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, where he missed the cut.
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Born
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February 15th 1998, Madrid, Spain
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Current Tour
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DP World Tour
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Former Tours
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Alps Tour, Challenge Tour
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Turned Professional
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2020
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Professional Wins
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3
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Tour
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Event
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Winning Score
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Alps Tour
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2020 Open de la Mirabelle d'Or
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-18 (one shot)
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Challenge Tour
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2022 Big Green Egg German Challenge
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-17 (playoff)
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DP World Tour
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2025 Ras Al Khaimah Championship
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-22 (four shots)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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