Alejandro Del Rey Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro

Alejandro Del Rey had considerable success in the amateur game before turning professional in 2020.

Since then, more titles have come his way while he has established himself on the DP World Tour.

Here are 10 facts about the Spaniard.

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Alejandro Del Rey Facts

1. Alejandro del Rey was born on February 15th 1998 in Madrid, Spain.

2. He was an accomplished amateur. Among his achievements were joining the Spanish national team at the age of 14 and helping his country win the 2017 European Amateur Team Championship.

3. He attended Arizona State University from 2016 to 2020, winning four collegiate events.

4. During his college career, he made 26 eagles, second in Sun Devils history to Jon Rahm.

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5. Del Rey’s first win after turning professional came in his third start, with victory on the Alps Tour at the Open de la Mirabelle d'Or.

6. After joining the Challenge Tour in 2021, he set the record for the lowest-ever round to par on a major circuit with a 14-under-par 58 at the Swiss Challenge.

7. His first Challenge Tour title came in 2022 at the Big Green Egg German Challenge.

8. Despite that win, he narrowly missed out on a DP World Tour card, but he earned one anyway via Q School.

Aleandro del Rey's maiden DP World Tour title came in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. Del Rey’s first DP World Tour victory came in 2025 at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

10. His Major debut came at the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, where he missed the cut.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Alejandro Del Rey Bio Born February 15th 1998, Madrid, Spain Current Tour DP World Tour Former Tours Alps Tour, Challenge Tour Turned Professional 2020 Professional Wins 3