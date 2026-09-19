Who Is Neal Shipley's Caddie?

Neal Shipley is one of the game’s rising stars, who earned cult status before he even turned professional.
That was thanks to his appearance at the 2024 Masters, which came by virtue of his runner-up finish at the previous year’s US Amateur.
Shipley won fans over throughout the tournament, not least when he took being paired with Tiger Woods in the final round completely in his stride on the way to earning low amateur honors.
His hugely impressive week was helped by fellow Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School graduate Carter Pitcairn, who was on his bag at Augusta National.
Shipley turned to Ohio State assistant coach Jimmy Beck for his second Major appearance of the year, the US Open at Pinehurst No.2, where he finished low amateur again.
He turned professional after the event, and has largely been with Greg Dyne since.
Dyne, who had previously worked with Kevin Dougherty, was alongside Shipley for his first two professional wins, both on the Korn Ferry Tour.
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Shipley’s maiden title came at the 2025 LECOM Suncoast Classic, where Dyne assisted as he beat Seung-taek Lee in a playoff.
Three months later, he won his second title at The Ascendent, with Dougherty one of two players to fall one shot short of Shipley.
Those victories helped Shipley place fourth on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour points list to earn his PGA Tour card for the 2026 season.
Shipley struggled at the start of the year, but the first event of the FedExCup Fall, the Biltmore Championship Asheville, saw his partnership with Dyne reap rewards once again.
The 25-year-old topped the leaderboard at the 36-hole stage at 15-under-par as he looked to secure both his maiden PGA Tour title and his status on the circuit for the foreseeable future.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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