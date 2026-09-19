Who Is Neal Shipley's Caddie?

Neal Shipley is one of the game’s rising stars, who earned cult status before he even turned professional.

That was thanks to his appearance at the 2024 Masters, which came by virtue of his runner-up finish at the previous year’s US Amateur.

Shipley won fans over throughout the tournament, not least when he took being paired with Tiger Woods in the final round completely in his stride on the way to earning low amateur honors.

His hugely impressive week was helped by fellow Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School graduate Carter Pitcairn, who was on his bag at Augusta National.

Shipley turned to Ohio State assistant coach Jimmy Beck for his second Major appearance of the year, the US Open at Pinehurst No.2, where he finished low amateur again.

He turned professional after the event, and has largely been with Greg Dyne since.

Dyne, who had previously worked with Kevin Dougherty, was alongside Shipley for his first two professional wins, both on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shipley’s maiden title came at the 2025 LECOM Suncoast Classic, where Dyne assisted as he beat Seung-taek Lee in a playoff.

Neal Shipley won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2025, with Greg Dyne as his caddie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three months later, he won his second title at The Ascendent, with Dougherty one of two players to fall one shot short of Shipley.

Those victories helped Shipley place fourth on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour points list to earn his PGA Tour card for the 2026 season.

Shipley struggled at the start of the year, but the first event of the FedExCup Fall, the Biltmore Championship Asheville, saw his partnership with Dyne reap rewards once again.

The 25-year-old topped the leaderboard at the 36-hole stage at 15-under-par as he looked to secure both his maiden PGA Tour title and his status on the circuit for the foreseeable future.