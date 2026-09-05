How To Watch Walker Cup 2026: Free Streams & TV Details

Watch the Walker Cup 2026 as the 10 best American amateurs take on 10 counterparts from Great Britain and Ireland at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland, with all the details on TV coverage and live streaming here in Golf Monthly's in-depth guide.

Walker Cup 2026: Key Information • Dates: September 5-6, 2026 • Venue: Lahinch Golf Club, County Clare, Ireland • Free Stream: R&A TV / R&A YouTube (Sunday only) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Normally played every two years, the 51st edition of the Walker Cup has been moved forward to avoid scheduling issues with the World Amateur Team Championships. That means that just 12 months after America secured a resounding 17-9 victory at Cypress Point in California, Great Britain and Ireland have the opportunity for revenge.

However, securing a first triumph in 11 years will be a major ask for GB&I as they face an American side stacked with talent. Nine of the 10 US players are ranked in the top 12 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings, with the only exception being Stewart Hagestad – a five-time winner of the Walker Cup.

In contrast, only two of the Great Britain and Ireland team are ranked inside the top 10, those being Tyler Weaver and Luke Poulter. But they also possess two players who know what it’s like to triumph in major competitions, as Jack Whaley is the reigning US Amateur champion and Stuart Grehan won The Amateur Championship in June.

As with previous editions, the Walker Cup will be played across two days of foursomes and singles matches. The opening days starts with four foursomes in the morning, before eight singles matches in the afternoon. The second then sees four foursomes in the morning and 10 singles matches in the afternoon.

Read on for Golf Monthly's guide on how to watch the Walker Cup 2026 online, on TV, from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch the Walker Cup 2026 for free

The Royal & Ancient will provide free coverage via its streaming platform, R&A TV. This will cover the Foursomes and Singles across both days.

R&A's YouTube channel will also have the Foursomes and the Singles on the Sunday.

Abroad for the Walker Cup? Unlock your free streams with NordVPN (75% off).

Watch Walker Cup 2026 from anywhere

Away from home during the Walker Cup? Most streaming platforms are geo-restricted, meaning they don’t usually work abroad. A VPN can change your virtual location, allowing you to access your usual golf streaming services wherever you are in the world.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Watch Walker Cup 2026 in the US

The Walker Cup 2026 is being shown on the Golf Channel in the US.

If you already pay for the service, you can log in with your TV Provider to watch the Golf Channel live on golfchannel.com.

Alternatively, you can use the Sling TV Blue plan, which starts at $45.99, though it comes with an up to half-price discount for your first month. However, you will need the $11 per month Sports Extra add-on for Golf Channel.

Timings are as follows (EDT):

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Time Session Saturday, September 5 3:30 AM – 8:00 AM Morning Foursomes Saturday, September 5 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM Afternoon Singles Sunday, September 6 3:00 AM – 7:30 AM Morning Foursomes Sunday, September 6 8:30 AM – 2:00 PM Afternoon Singles

How to watch Walker Cup 2026 in the UK and Ireland

The Walker Cup is broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky TV subscribers can tune in via the Sky Sports Golf channel.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

A VPN will help you tune in if you're spending time in the UK from the US. NordVPN is our recommended provider.

How to watch Walker Cup 2026 in Australia

In Australia, the Walker Cup 2026 is being live streamed on Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports starts at $30 per month after a 7-day free trial.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch your usual live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

Walker Cup Teams

United States:

Kihei Akina (Utah)

Ryder Cowan (Oklahoma)

Ethan Fang (Texas)

Josiah Gilbert (Alabama)

Stewart Hagestad (California)

William Jennings (South Carolina)

Jay Leng Jr. (California)

Miles Russell( Florida)

Preston Stout (Texas)

Tyler Watts( Alabama)

Great Britain and Ireland:

Eliot Baker (England)

Ben Bolton (England)

Sam Easterbrook (England)

Conner Graham (Scotland)

Stuart Grehan (Ireland)

Josh Hill (England)

Luke Poulter (England)

Niall Shiels-Donegan (Scotland)

Tyler Weaver (England)

Jack Whaley (England)