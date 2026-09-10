How To Watch Irish Open 2026: Free Streams & TV Details

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are two of the big-name golfers competing in the 71st Irish Open. Defending champion McIlroy is aiming, as is Rahm, to become only the fifth man to win three Irish Opens following Seve Ballesteros, Sir Nick Faldo, Bernard Langer and Colin Montgomerie.

Amgen Irish Open: key information • Dates: September 10–13, 2026 • Venue: Trump International Golf Links Ireland, Doonbeg, County Clare, Ireland • Free Stream: RTE2 / RTE Player (Ireland) • TV Channels: The Golf Channel (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Shane Lowry, who won this Open in 2009 as an amateur, is another who will get huge home support from the galleries. Other Irishmen playing include Padraig Harrington, Tom McKibbin and Seamus Power.

Rahm and McKibbin are joined by fellow LIV golfers Tyrrell Hatton, Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann. Past LIV players and Major winners Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed are also teeing it up.

Next year’s Ryder Cup will be held in Ireland and this is a chance to catch the eye of European captain Luke Donald, who is making only his third appearance of the year on the DP World Tour. The majority of each of the past two Ryder Cup teams are in the field, as well as three of his vice captains for next year.

This is the first time the Irish Open has been held at the course which was called Doonbeg before Donald Trump bought it. It is rumoured that the American President, in Ireland for talks with the Irish President, will present the trophy.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the Irish Open 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

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Can I watch Irish Open 2026 for free? Yes, in Ireland the Irish Open will be broadcast for free on linear channel RTE2 and online via RTE Player. RTE Player does not require a subscription or any account just live stream the golf for Outside Ireland and can't access your free stream? You need a VPN — more on that below.

Watch Irish Open 2026 from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to watch Irish Open 2026 in the US

In the US this week, TV coverage for the Irish Open is on the Golf Channel, CNBC and Golf Channel Mobile.

You can access these channels through cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial) and Sling (cheapest monthly option).

You can find the full TV schedule below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcast Thu (Sept 10) Round 1 8.30pm-2pm (Golf Channel) Fri (Sept 11) Round 2 4.30-10am (GC Mobile)

12-1pm (GC Mobile)

1pm-2pm (Golf Channel) Sat (Sept 12) Round 3 9.30am-2.30pm (GC Mobile and CNBC)

1pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel) Sun (Sept 13) Round 4 8.30am-1.30pm (GC Mobile and CNBC)

12pm-1.30pm (Golf Channel)

How to watch Irish Open 2026 in the UK

The Irish Open will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. The action will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports+.

Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.

Need to know more? Check out our dedicated how to watch golf in the UK page.

How to watch Irish Open 2026 in Australia

In Australia you can watch the Irish Open on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503 and 505, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

Irish Open Selected Tee Times: First Round

Times in EDT (BST).

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