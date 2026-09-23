Presidents Cup Teams 2026: How The US And Internationals Compare

Two years after the US beat the Internationals 18.5-11.5 at Royal Montreal in Canada, the Presidents Cup returns.

This time, the US is the host nation, with the four-day match coming from Medinah in Illinois.

Home advantage and recent success aren't the only factors pointing towards another US victory in 2026 – the history of the Presidents Cup also offers an indication as to why the Internationals enter the match as heavy underdogs.

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In the previous 15 editions of the Presidents Cup, the US has won on 13 occasions. Of the remaining two, the only victory secured by the Internationals was a 20.5-11.5 win at Royal Melbourne in 1998. The other match, in 2003, was tied 17-17.

That doesn’t quite tell the whole story, with factors like current world ranking, the FedExCup standings of the players and previous experience all coming into the equation.

Hideki Matsuyama and Scottie Scheffler are two of the biggest names in the Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, do they offer hope for the Internationals, or will Brandt Snedeker’s team prove the bookies correct with another US victory?

Looking at the 12 players on the US team, it’s hard to argue against its credentials.

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Snedeker's team includes seven of the world's top 10. As was the case at the 2024 Presidents Cup, Scottie Scheffler is the World No.1. Cameron Young and US Open champion Wyndham Clark are also in the world's top five.

Wyndham Clark is one of seven players in the top 10 o the world rankings in the US team (Image credit: Getty Images)

The lowest-ranked player in the US team is Jackson Koivun, in 57th. However, that is partly because he only turned pro in June, while he already has a PGA Tour title, which came at the 3M Open.

The overall average of the US team is 15.08, whereas the average for the Internationals is 50.1.

Unlike the US, none of the Internationals team is in the top 10 of the world rankings, with Si Woo Kim the highest, at 14th. Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the lowest in the rankings, at 104th.

The FedExCup standings of the players tell a similar story.

As the winner of the Tour Championship, Scheffler is first in the rankings, but three of the US team, Russell Henley, Chris Gotterup and Jacob Bridgeman, finished T4 at East Lake, which reflects their position in the standings.

The average FedExCup position of the US team is 18.5, compared with 36.5 for the Internationals.

Min Woo Lee is top of the list in T4, with Bezuidenhout the lowest in 97th.

Min Woo Lee is highest in the FedExCup standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

One silver lining for the Internationals comes with Presidents Cup experience.

While Geoff Ogilvy's visitors have four rookies in the team to the US's three, the average number of Presidents Cup appearances stands at 2.5 compared to the US's two.

That's largely thanks to the inclusion of the vastly experienced Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama in the Internationals line-up, with the two racking up 17 appearances between them ahead of the 2026 match.

For the US, six players have three previous appearances, but no one can get close to Matsuyama's six or Scott's 11.

While the Internationals can point to their greater Presidents Cup experience, it remains to be seen whether that will be enough to overcome the rankings gaps, history and home advantage when the action gets underway at Medinah.

Presidents Cup Team USA 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player World Ranking FedExCup Ranking Previous Appearances Scottie Scheffler 1st 1st 3 (2022, 2024, 2026) Cameron Young 3rd T11 2 (2022, 2026) Wyndham Clark 5th T21 2 (2024, 2026) Sam Burns 8th T18 3 (2022, 2024, 2026) Russell Henley 6th T4 2 (2024, 2026) Collin Morikawa 11th T14 3 (2022, 2024, 2026) Chris Gotterup 7th T4 N/A Justin Thomas 25th 43rd 3 (2017, 2019, 2022) Xander Schauffele 10th T14 3 (2019, 2022, 2024) Patrick Cantlay 28th T21 3 (2019, 2022, 2024) Jackson Koivun 57th 67th N/A Jacob Bridgeman 20th T4 N/A AVERAGE 15.08 18.5 2

Presidents Cup International Team 2026