How To Watch Travelers Championship 2026: Live Streams & TV Details For PGA Tour Signature Event

The Travelers Championship is the final Signature Event of the PGA Tour season and has attracted eight of the world’s top-10 golfers. Below we have all the info on how to watch the Travelers Championship 2026 online and on TV.

Travelers Championship: key information • Dates: June 25–28, 2026 • Venue: TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut, USA • TV Channels: The Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock, ESPN Select (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Wyndham Clark has climbed back into this top 10 with his second US Open win and, with two wins and a third place in his past four tournaments, is a man in form.

But World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who has eight top-five finishes in his 13 starts this season, starts as favourite. He will be looking to get bank to winning ways having not won since January. He won the Travelers, after a playoff with Tom Kim, in 2024.

The defending champion is Keegan Bradley, who also won this event in 2023, when he set the 72-hole scoring record of 272. Last year he pipped Tommy Fleetwood, who had a three-stroke lead going into the final round, and Russell Henley to the title by a single shot.

JT Poston won the most recent Signature Event, the Memorial Tournament, and comes into this this week with his best result in a Major, having finished T4 at the US Open. He was runner up at the Travelers in 2022.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the Travelers Championship 2026 final round online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Travelers Championship 2026 for free? Yes. YouTube TV's 7-day free trial carries both the Golf Channel and NBC meaning you can stream the PGA golf for free. Travelling ourside the U.S.? Get yourself a VPN to watch your usual U.S. streams from anywhere in the world — more on that below.

US Broadcasting Schedule

All times EDT

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round US Broadcast Thu (June 25) Round 1 3pm–6pm (Golf Channel) Fri (June 26) Round 2 3pm–6pm ET (Golf Channel) Sat (June 27) Round 3 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (NBC) Sun (June 28) Round 4 2pm-4pm (Golf Channel), 4pm-7pm (NBC) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2

Watch Travelers Championship 2026 from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to watch Travelers Championship 2026 in the US

In the US, TV coverage for the Travelers Championship is spread across ESPN Select, the Golf Channel and NBC.

ESPN Select (PGA TOUR LIVE) will be showing a mixture of the main feed and featured holes and groups and is available:

Thursday-Friday: 7.45am-6pm

Saturday: 7.45am-6pm

Sunday: 8.45am-7pm

The Golf Channel is showing live action on all four days of the tounament. You can access the channel through cord-cutting services like YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial) and Sling (cheapest monthly option).

NBC will take over full coverage of Saturday and Sunday from 3pm-6pm. The best way to access NBC is via Peacock.

You can find the full TV schedule above.

How to watch Travelers Championship 2026 in the UK

The Travelers Championship will be available on Sky Sports in the UK. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with some of the play also being shown on Sky Sports+, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event.

Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.

Need to know more? Check out our dedicated how to watch golf in the UK page.

How to watch Travelers Championship 2026 in Canada

TSN in Canada is showing the Travelers Championship, with linear coverage available via the Golf Channel and TSN2 and TSN5.

The action, including Featured Groups and Marquee Group coverage, can be live streamed on TSN+. Prices start at $8/month and rise all the way to $80 for a full annual plan.

How to watch Travelers Championship 2026 in Australia

In Australia you can watch the Travelers Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on Fox Sports 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all four days.

Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

Travelers Championship Selected Tee Times: First Round

Times in EDT (BST).

10.30am (3.30pm): Russell Henley, Cameron Young

Russell Henley, Cameron Young 10.40am (3.40pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas

Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas 10.55am (3.55pm): Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele

Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele 1pm (6pm): JT Poston, Andrew Novak

JT Poston, Andrew Novak 1.35pm (6.35pm): Justin Rose, Corey Conners

Justin Rose, Corey Conners 1.45pm (6.45pm): Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth 1.55pm (6.55pm): Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns

Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns 2.05pm (7.05pm): Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwoo

Format

The Travelers Championship is a 72-hole strokeplay event with the field restricted to 72 players. There is no cut, so all golfers play all four rounds.

Travelers Championship 2026 TV Schedule

Thursday 25th June - Round One:

US (ET): 3pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 12.45pm-8pm (Sky Sports Mix) & 12.45pm-2pm (Sky Sports+), 8pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 10pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): Friday: 2am-8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 6.30am-8pm (TSN2)

Friday 26th June - Round Two:

US (ET): 3pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

UK (BST): 12.45pm-8pm (Sky Sports+), 8pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & & 10pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): Saturday: 2am-8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 3pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday 27th June - Round Three:

US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (NBC)

UK (BST): 1.45pm-7pm (Sky Sports Mix), 6pm-11pm (Sky Sports+), 10pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) & 10pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): Sunday 3am-8am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)

Canada (ET): 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (TSN5)

Sunday 28th June - Round Four:

US (ET): 2pm-4pm (Golf Channel), 4pm-7pm (NBC)

UK (BST): 1.45pm-7pm (Sky Sports Mix), 6pm-12am (Sky Sports+), 9pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEST): Monday: 4am-9am (Fox Sports 503/ Kayo)

Canada (ET): 2pm-4pm (Golf Channel), 4pm-7pm (TSN2)