Henrik Stenson pushed his approach shot on the 11th hole so far right that it nearly hit Stewart Cink on the 12th tee at the Masters.

Watch: Henrik Stenson Nearly Hits Stewart Cink At The Masters

The Masters started on Thursday, with a number of players finding the conditions tough at Augusta National.

With plenty of drama lying ahead for the players over the next four days, Stewart Cink’s tournament could have been cut short on the very first day.

Playing the famous par-3 12th hole, Cink struck his tee shot when all of a sudden a ball fired from the group behind landed only a few yards away from him.

The close shave didn’t seem to affect the 2009 Open champion, as his ball landed just over the bunker and came to rest 20-feet from the flag.

Watch the video below:

But who was the culprit that nearly hit Cink? Well it turned out to be no other than Sweden’s Henrik Stenson.

The Swede, who is appearing in his 16th Masters tournament, had been going along nicely in his round, sitting at one-under-par and inside the top-10.

Playing the 11th hole, one of the toughest on the course. Stenson hit a lovely drive down the centre of the fairway, leaving himself an iron into the green.

However, the Swede would near-shank his second shot with his ball landing only a few yards from Cink who was on the 12th tee.

Stenson would fail to get his ball up-and-down from the 12th tee, making a bogey five and slipping back to level-par for his round.

A bogey would follow at the 12th for Stenson, before birdies at the 13th and 15th got him to under-par for his round.

The Swede would double bogey the par-3 16th to get back to one-over-par, with consecutive pars meaning a round of 73.

Cink on the other hand would birdie the 12th after his close call. Eventually making two bogies on the 15th and 18th to finish two-over-par for this round.

