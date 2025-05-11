Watch The Moment Wayward Shot Almost Hits Rory McIlroy At Truist Championship

A wayward shot had fans and Rory McIlroy ducking for cover at the Truist Championship

(Image credit: X @Skratch)
Mike Hall's avatar
By
published

There was a heart-in-mouth moment for one player in the final round of the Truist Championship when a wayward shot almost hit Masters champion Rory McIlroy before striking a police officer.

McIlroy was preparing to take his second shot at the par-5 fifth at Philadelphia Cricket Club after his tee shot landed to the left of the fairway close to a group of watching fans. That wasn’t the only close call the supporters were about to encounter, though, only this time, McIlroy was left ducking for cover, too.

That’s because, as McIlroy prepared to take his second shot, the call of “fore” soon had him and the watching fans covering the tops of their heads with their hands and crouching to avoid the incoming ball.

Rory McIlroy takes a shot at the Truist Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, just about the only person in the vicinity who hadn’t taken the necessary precautions was the police officer, who remained standing upright. Almost inevitably, then, it was he who the ball targeted, with TV cameras picking up the moment McIlroy took evasive action before the ball hit the officer high on the back and plopped back onto the ground.

It hasn't been confirmed, but it's thought that the shot was from Tommy Fleetwood. Whoever did hit the shot was no doubt left looking on in horror as the ball headed towards its unwanted target, although thankfully, for both the player and the officer, by the time the ball reached him, most of the momentum had been taken out of the shot.

Following the worrying moment, McIlroy continued on his way, although any hopes he had of successfully defending his title faded as the round wore on, with a succession of pars leaving him five back of leader Sepp Straka with holes running out.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

