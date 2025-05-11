Watch The Moment Wayward Shot Almost Hits Rory McIlroy At Truist Championship
A wayward shot had fans and Rory McIlroy ducking for cover at the Truist Championship
There was a heart-in-mouth moment for one player in the final round of the Truist Championship when a wayward shot almost hit Masters champion Rory McIlroy before striking a police officer.
McIlroy was preparing to take his second shot at the par-5 fifth at Philadelphia Cricket Club after his tee shot landed to the left of the fairway close to a group of watching fans. That wasn’t the only close call the supporters were about to encounter, though, only this time, McIlroy was left ducking for cover, too.
That’s because, as McIlroy prepared to take his second shot, the call of “fore” soon had him and the watching fans covering the tops of their heads with their hands and crouching to avoid the incoming ball.
However, just about the only person in the vicinity who hadn’t taken the necessary precautions was the police officer, who remained standing upright. Almost inevitably, then, it was he who the ball targeted, with TV cameras picking up the moment McIlroy took evasive action before the ball hit the officer high on the back and plopped back onto the ground.
*Cue the 'Cops' theme song* pic.twitter.com/YwFxZMA4JvMay 11, 2025
It hasn't been confirmed, but it's thought that the shot was from Tommy Fleetwood. Whoever did hit the shot was no doubt left looking on in horror as the ball headed towards its unwanted target, although thankfully, for both the player and the officer, by the time the ball reached him, most of the momentum had been taken out of the shot.
Following the worrying moment, McIlroy continued on his way, although any hopes he had of successfully defending his title faded as the round wore on, with a succession of pars leaving him five back of leader Sepp Straka with holes running out.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Truist Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Sepp Straka And Shane Lowry Share Lead During Back Nine
Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka share the lead going into the final round of the Truist Championship, with the European Ryder Cup teammates battling it out upfront
-
Jeeno Thitikul Claims Fifth LPGA Tour Win At Mizuho Americas Open
The Thai star carded a bogey-free final round of 69 at Liberty National to ease to the title by four
-
Truist Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Sepp Straka And Shane Lowry Share Lead During Back Nine
Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka share the lead going into the final round of the Truist Championship, with the European Ryder Cup teammates battling it out upfront
-
The 95-Yard Par 3 At The Truist Championship That Is The Shortest In Recent PGA Tour History... Excluding The Majors
The par-3 14th measures just 95 yards in the final round of the Truist Championship, the shortest in the ShotLink era
-
Collin Morikawa Makes Equipment Changes At Truist Championship
The two-time Major winner has put a 9-wood in his bag at the Truist Championship, with Morikawa also spotted using the older TaylorMade Qi10 LS in Philadelphia
-
How Much Does The Winning Caddie Earn At The Truist Championship?
The Truist Championship reaches its conclusion on Sunday night and, along with the winner, the victorious caddie is also set to net a handy payday
-
Sahith Theegala Withdraws From Truist Championship Before Final Round
The World No.31 pulled out of the season's sixth Signature Event shortly before his final-round tee time at Philadelphia Cricket Club on Sunday
-
Months After Suggesting Ways To Improve Pace Of Play On The PGA Tour, Lucas Glover Completes Third Round Of Truist Championship In Under Three Hours Alongside Wyndham Clark
Lucas Glover and Wyndham Clark didn't hang around during Saturday's third round, completing it in 2 hours and 58 minutes
-
PGA Tour Caddie Reveals Embarrassing Moment Involving Rory McIlroy During Event
Kevin Chappell's caddie has told GOLF's Subpar podcast about a moment that distracted McIlroy at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans
-
Rory McIlroy Suggests A 'Little Shorter Golf Ball' Would Make This Week's Truist Championship Venue Even More 'Awesome'
McIlroy had nothing but praise for Philadelphia Cricket Club, but suggested a shorter golf ball would make it play like the architects intended it to