There was a heart-in-mouth moment for one player in the final round of the Truist Championship when a wayward shot almost hit Masters champion Rory McIlroy before striking a police officer.

McIlroy was preparing to take his second shot at the par-5 fifth at Philadelphia Cricket Club after his tee shot landed to the left of the fairway close to a group of watching fans. That wasn’t the only close call the supporters were about to encounter, though, only this time, McIlroy was left ducking for cover, too.

That’s because, as McIlroy prepared to take his second shot, the call of “fore” soon had him and the watching fans covering the tops of their heads with their hands and crouching to avoid the incoming ball.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, just about the only person in the vicinity who hadn’t taken the necessary precautions was the police officer, who remained standing upright. Almost inevitably, then, it was he who the ball targeted, with TV cameras picking up the moment McIlroy took evasive action before the ball hit the officer high on the back and plopped back onto the ground.

*Cue the 'Cops' theme song* pic.twitter.com/YwFxZMA4JvMay 11, 2025

It hasn't been confirmed, but it's thought that the shot was from Tommy Fleetwood. Whoever did hit the shot was no doubt left looking on in horror as the ball headed towards its unwanted target, although thankfully, for both the player and the officer, by the time the ball reached him, most of the momentum had been taken out of the shot.

Following the worrying moment, McIlroy continued on his way, although any hopes he had of successfully defending his title faded as the round wore on, with a succession of pars leaving him five back of leader Sepp Straka with holes running out.