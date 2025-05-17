Jon Rahm Strikes Fan With Errant Shot At PGA Championship

The PGA Championship is set up for a thrilling finale and, among the big names in contention, is two-time Major winner Jon Rahm.

On Saturday, the Spaniard made a charge up the leaderboard, carding a four-under 67 to sit at seven-under-par. However, it was a shot at the 11th that was the memorable part of Rahm's round.

Jon Rahm's approach took a big bounce after hitting a fan. Thankfully, the fan appeared alright and Rahm gifted him an autographed glove. pic.twitter.com/r1kAuchLjuMay 17, 2025

Having made four birdies and a bogey through his first 10 holes, Rahm put his tee shot into the center of the fairway at the par 4 11th, which was playing as one of the tougher holes on Saturday.

Sitting 200-yards out, the approach shot from the 30-year-old went left and, after shouting "fore," the ball seemed to strike something, or someone, as it ricocheted back over the green and finished on the right side.

As it turns out, the ball came off a spectator positioned to the left of the green, with it striking either his head or shoulder. Importantly, the fan wasn't hurt and, in a humorous and wholesome moment, Rahm gifted him a souvenir.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Signing a golf glove, Rahm then joked that the fan should have "aimed better" as his ball came to rest over the green, claiming he was "real worried" after watching his ball catapult away from him.

Shaking the man's hand and even giving him a hug, Rahm did fail to get up-and-down, tapping in for bogey.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking after his round, Rahm stated: "After I hit it and we saw the ball bounce out, which I haven't seen a ball ricochet like that in a while. I mean, if it was a driver, you would expect it, but for a 6-iron, I mean, that thing came in sideways quick.

"I told Adam (caddie), well, get the Sharpie ready because I'm going to have to give him something, like a signed glove. His response was, "That may not be enough." I'm like, I don't know what else you want me to give him, right.

"We were kind of sorting through things between golf clubs and golf balls. I don't think a glove and a tee is going to cut it. He took it great. I told him, if he was European and grew up playing soccer, football, and he just aimed a little bit better, maybe just get it closer to the hole, but besides that he definitely -- it's a weird moment.

"Sometimes when that happens and they're not hurt, they are so excited because they know we are going to go there and just have a five-minute conversation, and yeah, he took it great and he was a great sport about it."

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

Certainly, a strong finish took his mind off the incident that occurred on the par 4.

Birdieing the 14th, 15th and 16th to get to seven-under for the tournament, even sharing the lead at one point, Rahm did bogey the treacherous 17th before a closing par gave him a four-under round and six-under championship total.

If he were to win on Sunday, he would become the first Spaniard to win the PGA Championship and, in the process, be three-quarters of the way to the Career Grand Slam, with Rahm only needing a victory at The Open Championship to complete the feat.