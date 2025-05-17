Jon Rahm Strikes Fan With Errant Shot At PGA Championship
Rahm made a move up the leaderboard on Saturday at the PGA Championship, but it was a shot at the 11th hole at Quail Hollow that was the big-talking point of his round
The PGA Championship is set up for a thrilling finale and, among the big names in contention, is two-time Major winner Jon Rahm.
On Saturday, the Spaniard made a charge up the leaderboard, carding a four-under 67 to sit at seven-under-par. However, it was a shot at the 11th that was the memorable part of Rahm's round.
Jon Rahm's approach took a big bounce after hitting a fan. Thankfully, the fan appeared alright and Rahm gifted him an autographed glove. pic.twitter.com/r1kAuchLjuMay 17, 2025
Having made four birdies and a bogey through his first 10 holes, Rahm put his tee shot into the center of the fairway at the par 4 11th, which was playing as one of the tougher holes on Saturday.
Sitting 200-yards out, the approach shot from the 30-year-old went left and, after shouting "fore," the ball seemed to strike something, or someone, as it ricocheted back over the green and finished on the right side.
As it turns out, the ball came off a spectator positioned to the left of the green, with it striking either his head or shoulder. Importantly, the fan wasn't hurt and, in a humorous and wholesome moment, Rahm gifted him a souvenir.
Signing a golf glove, Rahm then joked that the fan should have "aimed better" as his ball came to rest over the green, claiming he was "real worried" after watching his ball catapult away from him.
Shaking the man's hand and even giving him a hug, Rahm did fail to get up-and-down, tapping in for bogey.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Speaking after his round, Rahm stated: "After I hit it and we saw the ball bounce out, which I haven't seen a ball ricochet like that in a while. I mean, if it was a driver, you would expect it, but for a 6-iron, I mean, that thing came in sideways quick.
"I told Adam (caddie), well, get the Sharpie ready because I'm going to have to give him something, like a signed glove. His response was, "That may not be enough." I'm like, I don't know what else you want me to give him, right.
"We were kind of sorting through things between golf clubs and golf balls. I don't think a glove and a tee is going to cut it. He took it great. I told him, if he was European and grew up playing soccer, football, and he just aimed a little bit better, maybe just get it closer to the hole, but besides that he definitely -- it's a weird moment.
"Sometimes when that happens and they're not hurt, they are so excited because they know we are going to go there and just have a five-minute conversation, and yeah, he took it great and he was a great sport about it."
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
Certainly, a strong finish took his mind off the incident that occurred on the par 4.
Birdieing the 14th, 15th and 16th to get to seven-under for the tournament, even sharing the lead at one point, Rahm did bogey the treacherous 17th before a closing par gave him a four-under round and six-under championship total.
If he were to win on Sunday, he would become the first Spaniard to win the PGA Championship and, in the process, be three-quarters of the way to the Career Grand Slam, with Rahm only needing a victory at The Open Championship to complete the feat.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
