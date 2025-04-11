Watch The Bizarre Moment Max Homa’s Shot Hits Masters Caddie On Backside

Max Homa's caddie troubles have carried into Masters week, with the American hitting a looper in the backside during Thursday's opening round.

The 34-year-old, who finished tied third at last year's tournament, revealed on the eve of The Masters that it had not been his decision to part company with his long-time caddie, Joe Greiner.

Homa, though, did stress that the childhood friends were still on good terms, something that was more important than "this dumb game".

On Thursday, though, whilst playing the par-5 8th hole, Homa risked upsetting a caddie, when he accidentally hit him on the backside.

The Californian, who has won six times on the PGA Tour but is currently on a very poor run of form, found himself out of position, but managed to get his ball back into play with a well-executed punch shot underneath the pine trees.

This was Max Homa on the par 5 8th hole at Augusta today. There’s just so much to unpack here…I can’t stop laughing😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cwv9I4cWrMApril 11, 2025

Unfortunately for Homa, the ball took one bounce before skipping forwards and colliding with a caddie further up the fairway close to the green.

The caddie, who was hit flush on the backside, did not appear to be badly hurt, although it clearly came as a shock and he leapt up in the air.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The bagman gave a long stare back down the fairway after being struck by Homa's ball, and will probably be thankful that he was wearing his white Masters jumpsuit.

After gasps of shock from the patrons, there was a shout of, "Come on dude", which appears to have come from Homa, who might have been frustrated that the caddie hadn't made it obvious the group he was part of was still playing the hole.

In the end, it made little difference. Homa may have lost out on some yards, but he did manage to par the hole, and he scrambled his way to a 2-over-par 74.