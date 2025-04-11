Cameron Young Four-Putts From 12-Feet At The Masters
The American had a moment to forget at the par 3 16th, with Young four-putting from just 12-feet during his second round on Friday
There's no denying that the greens at Augusta National are tricky but, on Friday, Cameron Young endured an unforgivable moment at the par 3 16th.
Having blocked his tee shot right, the American then produced an average pitch and, from there, Young four-putted from just 12-feet as he carded a triple bogey six.
Now that’s one of way to miss the cut at the Masters! Sheeeesh Cam Young!! 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/9vI8lUvWCJApril 11, 2025
At the time, Young was two-over-par and inside the cut line, but following his triple bogey at the 16th, the 27-year-old then went on to bogey the 17th and 18th to finish at seven-over-par and well outside the cut line.
Having produced a T7 and T9 finish at the 2022 and 2023 Masters, Young was among the big names to miss the cut, which included the likes of Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia.
After 36 holes, it's Justin Rose who leads the way, with the Englishman carding rounds of 65 and 71 to sit at eight-under-par and one shot clear of Bryson DeChambeau.
On Friday, DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and multiple big names made a charge, with an enthralling leaderboard in play for Saturday and Sunday.
Rose is searching for a first Major title since the 2013 US Open, and will have the likes of McIlroy, DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry chasing him down over the weekend.
