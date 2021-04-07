Rory McIlroy was asked his opinion on Georgia's controversial new voting law

Rory McIlroy Speaks Out Over Georgia Law

The Masters this week of course is played at Augusta National in the state of Georgia – this week more than ever Georgia is the centre of the sporting world, but also the centre of controversy.

A bill was signed into law last week by Georgia’s Republican Governer Brian Kemp. It has been criticised by voting rights advocates as it restricts ballot access by placing limits on absentee voting, shortens periods for run-off elections and forbids the practice of giving food and water to voters waiting to cast ballots.

This has led to Major League Baseball moving its All Stars Game from the city of Atlanta in protest to the new law.

With the MLB taking such swift action there have been plenty of questions to the players teeing it up at Augusta this week to their opinions on the matter.

Rory McIlroy had his press conference on Tuesday and was asked the following: “As I’m sure you’re aware, outside of the gates here, the state of Georgia has been in the news recently for its controversial new voting law, and Major League Baseball just last week pulled the All-Star Game, of course, out of Atlanta. With that in mind, is your sport doing enough to combat this law, especially with the game’s stated efforts on diversity and inclusion?”

Rory McIlroy responded, “I think so. I have to be respectful and somewhat careful what I say because I’m not a citizen of this country, but I certainly think all great countries and democracies are built on equal voting rights and everyone being able to get to the ballot boxes as easily as possible.

“Yeah, that’s all I can really say about it. I thought the PGA Tour put out a great statement at the start of this week about it all. Me as a PGA Tour member and as a golfer, we go to a lot of different communities, and obviously The Tour Championship is in Atlanta, but I think what the PGA Tour have done with the East Lake Foundation and the rejuvenation project that’s happened in that community in Atlanta has been a wonderful thing that the PGA Tour has been involved with.

“Yeah, look, I’m all for getting people to get out and vote and to have a great democracy, and I’ve chosen to live in this country because I believe this country is the best country in the world.

“And so I — you know, America is the land of opportunity, and it’s the American dream. You work hard; you get rewarded. So I believe in all of that stuff. But yeah, I’m all for people being able to have the right to vote and to be able to do it in the easiest way possible.”

This is likely to not be the last we hear of the matter this week, Lee Elder is due to be part of the ceremonial 1st tee time on Thursday morning and he will no doubt be asked his opinion in the press conference that follows.

