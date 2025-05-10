'At This Point, I Don't Care' - Rory McIlroy Makes Honest Admission After Stepping Away From Politics Of Professional Golf

Rory McIlroy has been the standout player of 2025, with the 36-year-old already claiming The Masters to complete the Career Grand Slam, as well as winning The Players Championship and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Obviously, the hard work within his game has been one of the key reasons for his sparkling form, but another reason, McIlroy claims, is due to stepping away from discussions around the PGA Tour and Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Since November 2023, McIlroy has claimed multiple victories on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously on the Player Advisory Council and PGA Tour Board, McIlroy stepped down from the latter in November 2023 and, since then, has seen a number of victories follow.

Posed the question at the Truist Championship, an event where McIlroy is defending champion, the five-time Major winner explained how moving away from the politics of the game has allowed him to focus solely on golf.

"(I'm) Certainly not involved too much in the politics of everything, and even just not being involved with even the -- you know, being on the board of this Tour and just talking about changes to the Tour Championship and all that, like I have no idea what's going on. I think at this point, I don't care.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I want to play golf, and the reason I got into this game was to shoot scores and try to play the best golf possible and not really be concerned about how the Tour is run or the business of the Tour.

"It was good to do it. It was a great experience. But I'm happy with where I'm at right now."

It's no secret that McIlroy has been vocal about the professional game, particularly around a deal with the PGA Tour and PIF, which continues to be ongoing after news was announced of a 'merger' back in June 2023.

In September last year, McIlroy was "hopeful" after new talks but, seven months later in March, he then claimed that a deal “doesn’t feel like it’s any closer,” but did add it would be the "best thing for everyone."

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Either way, McIlroy continues to do his talking on the golf course and, at the halfway stage of the Truist Championship, he sits five back of leader, Keith Mitchell, with McIlroy looking to continue his strong momentum going into the PGA Championship next week.

The two-time PGA Championship winner will be one of the favorites heading into the second men's Major of 2025, with McIlroy claiming four victories around Quail Hollow Club, venue of this year's Championship.

Along with the Majors, McIlroy has also been linked with a return to the Australian Open at the end of the year. Currently, nothing has been confirmed, but a report from Code Sports claims that the Victorian Government is backing a lucrative deal to attract McIlroy over to Australia; however, there are still several factors to be determined before the green light is given.