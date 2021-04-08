Poulter shared the hilarious video across his social media channels

WATCH: Ian Poulter’s Caddie Hits Shank At Augusta National

The Masters is full of traditions and one of those is the practice day skim shots on Augusta National‘s famous par-3 16th.

We saw Jon Rahm hole his skim shot last time out, and this year we saw a very funny video posted on social media from Ian Poulter showing his caddie Terry Mundy hitting a dreaded shank.

Mundy stepped up to the ball with his boss saying “Just don’t fall in.”

He proceeded to hit a nasty hosel rocket, with Poulter laughing saying, “Oh he’s shanked it!! That’s my boy.”

Poulter also joked how Mundy’s ball failed to touch the water.

Mundy quite rightly admitted that he “got it a little bit ahead of that one.”

Lee Westwood joked on social media, saying “The pre set was in a beautiful position Tel!”

Mundy tweeted, “When you hope no one see it then realise poults will post.”

Poulter has a great record at Augusta National, having finished inside the top-10 on three occasions.

The Englishman seeks to win his maiden Major title this year as well a spot on Europe’s 2021 Ryder Cup team for Whistling Straits.

He currently ranks 64th in the world and comes into the tournament in good form after a T9th finish at the WGC-Match Play.

Dustin Johnson defends his Masters title this week after winning his second Major title in November at Augusta.