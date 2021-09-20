Europe’s Ryder Cup talisman Ian Poulter’s long time caddie is Terry Mundy

Who Is Ian Poulter’s Caddie?

Ian Poulter has worked with his current bagman for over ten years now but who exactly is he? We get to know Terry Mundy below.

Poulter currently has Terry Mundy on the bag and the two have worked together since 2006.

Mundy began caddying as a profession in 1989.

Before that, he used to work as a printer in his local town of Bletchley, near Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire.

He was also a good player in his own right who used to play off a three handicap but nowadays tends to play off six or a seven and only gets to play roughly twice a year due to his ongoing caddie commitments.

Mundy has previous experience of being on the bag for well-known female pros such as Laura Davies and Alison Nicolas.

Other male pros he has worked for on the European Tour include Jonathan Lomas and Ignacio Garrido.

Terry Mundy initially caddied 11 years for Poulter before retiring following the Valero Texas Open in April 2017 due to ongoing back problems.

Watch this brilliant exchange between Mundy and Poulter at the 2018 Open de France at Le Golf National:

Between April-September 2017 James Walton was tasked with the responsibility of being on the bag, before his wife became pregnant.

This made it difficult for Walton to caddie with the baby due at the end of 2017.

As a result Mundy and Poulter were reunited at the British Masters at Close House, which took place in September 2017.

Poulter also had Walton on the bag for the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational as well as the USPGA.

