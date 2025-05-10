PGA Tour Caddie Reveals Embarrassing Moment Involving Rory McIlroy During Event

Kevin Chappell's caddie has told GOLF's Subpar podcast about a moment that distracted McIlroy at the Zurich Classic of New Orealns

Rory McIlroy takes a shot at the Truist Championship
Rory McIlroy was distracted by caddie Derek Anderson at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall's avatar
By
published

A PGA Tour caddie has revealed an awkward moment when he distracted Rory McIlroy during the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

McIlroy was attempting to claim the title for the second successive year alongside Shane Lowry in the unique team event at TPC Louisiana, with the pair playing alongside Kevin Chappell and Tom Hoge in the opening two rounds.

That was, overall, likely a memorable occasion for Chappell’s caddie Derek Anderson. That’s because the chance to get an up-close glimpse of McIlroy’s game came less than two weeks after he joined golfing immortality by completing his career Grand Slam at the Masters. Meanwhile, the opportunity came in the same month the former NFL quarterback took up the role alongside Chappell.

Derek Anderson playing golf

Former NFL star Derek Anderson has become a caddie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it didn’t all go to plan, with Anderson recounting to GOLF's Subpar podcast a moment that led to the inexperienced caddie distracting the five-time Major winner.

He explained: "I felt 5'1" tall. I’ll set the scene a little bit. Kevin hit that shot on 17 on Friday. Shane missed the hosel by an inch. I kind of walked back and I'm kind of not really sure where to go, because the flag was over there and Shane's chipping. I was like, 'I just want to go put this bag down, get my guy's putter. Let's get this over with.' So I go behind the green and Rory's chipping from the front-right of the green, right back at me.

"Michael Collins says something to me and I look down [to the side], I don't even know what he was saying and all of a sudden I hear Chappie (Chappell) yell from 40 yards away, 'DA, stop moving!'

Kevin Chappell and Tom Hoge at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Kevin Chappell played with Tom Hoge at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I was like, 'Oh s***.' I grabbed the bag and went right behind the camera guy and I just stood there and I froze. I thought, 'Oh my God, I don't even know what to do, what am I doing, there's all these people here.' Kinda freaking out. Meanwhile, Rory had stepped off the chip. Apparently, when I looked down I bothered him. And then he steps up and proceeds to lay sod over it, and I'm like 'Oh, no.' And then they made a bogey.”

To compound Anderson’s excruciating moment, he then found himself not just apologizing to McIlroy once for his error, but multiple times as they headed up the 18th. He continued: "As we were walking off, I tapped him with the putter like, 'I'm so sorry dude.' Going up 18, I'm just staying as far away from him as I could. I apologised to him like five times."

At least one member of the group saw the funny side, though. Anderson also explained that Lowry joked: "It took you two days and you finally screwed it up.”

TOPICS
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸