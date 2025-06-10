Shot Of The Week Already? Watch Zac Blair Hit Stunning 120 Yard Putt In US Open Practice

The PGA Tour pro produced a stunning – if unconventional – effort during a practice round at Oakmont

Image of Zac Blair at Oakmont
Zac Blair had a shot of the week contender at Oakmont
(Image credit: X @AndyTFE)
The US Open hasn’t even begun but we already have a shot of the week contender.

Zac Blair, who booked his place at the Oakmont Major via Final Qualifying, was taking part in a practice round on Tuesday when he decided to try something a little different - namely, a putt from the fairway of the first hole, 120 yards out!

In a video posted on X by Fried Egg Golf founder Andy Johnson, the American can be seen preparing his putt before joking: “A lot of pressure,” but it certainly didn’t show as he sent his ball firmly down the hill and towards the green. As it approached the putting surface, Blair questioned whether he had given it too much momentum, but he needn’t have worried as it settled just a few feet to the left of the pin.

Making Blair’s effort even more impressive was the fact that he did it in full view of the defending US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who was his playing partner.

Given all that, you would think a celebration would be in the offing, but instead, Blair simply gave a quick tip of his hat and began walking down the fairway, which led DeChambeau to remark, “That’s the most boring reaction I’ve ever seen!”

All week, big names, including Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson, have been pointing out that keeping the ball on the fairway will be crucial to success this week, given the deep rough that has been prepared for the players.

DeChambeau was another to add his thoughts on that necessity following the practice round, where he told reporters: “I think everybody knows this is probably the toughest golf course in the world right now, and you have to hit the fairways, you have to hit greens, and you have to two-putt, worst-case scenario.”

Considering Blair’s brilliance from the fairway with the putter in his hand, it seems that, as long as he manages to stay out of the rough too, he’ll have little to worry about when the action begins.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

