Shot Of The Week Already? Watch Zac Blair Hit Stunning 120 Yard Putt In US Open Practice
The PGA Tour pro produced a stunning – if unconventional – effort during a practice round at Oakmont
The US Open hasn’t even begun but we already have a shot of the week contender.
Zac Blair, who booked his place at the Oakmont Major via Final Qualifying, was taking part in a practice round on Tuesday when he decided to try something a little different - namely, a putt from the fairway of the first hole, 120 yards out!
In a video posted on X by Fried Egg Golf founder Andy Johnson, the American can be seen preparing his putt before joking: “A lot of pressure,” but it certainly didn’t show as he sent his ball firmly down the hill and towards the green. As it approached the putting surface, Blair questioned whether he had given it too much momentum, but he needn’t have worried as it settled just a few feet to the left of the pin.
Making Blair’s effort even more impressive was the fact that he did it in full view of the defending US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who was his playing partner.
.@z_blair from 122 with the putter on 1 at Oakmont….pretty good. pic.twitter.com/POSQjsOh3NJune 10, 2025
Given all that, you would think a celebration would be in the offing, but instead, Blair simply gave a quick tip of his hat and began walking down the fairway, which led DeChambeau to remark, “That’s the most boring reaction I’ve ever seen!”
All week, big names, including Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson, have been pointing out that keeping the ball on the fairway will be crucial to success this week, given the deep rough that has been prepared for the players.
DeChambeau was another to add his thoughts on that necessity following the practice round, where he told reporters: “I think everybody knows this is probably the toughest golf course in the world right now, and you have to hit the fairways, you have to hit greens, and you have to two-putt, worst-case scenario.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Considering Blair’s brilliance from the fairway with the putter in his hand, it seems that, as long as he manages to stay out of the rough too, he’ll have little to worry about when the action begins.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Bryson DeChambeau Gives Update On LIV Golf Contract
The Crusher's GC captain's LIV Golf deal ends in 2026, and now he has given an update on his future with the circuit
-
The 6 Biggest Near Misses At The US Open Over The Last 20 Years
There's been some heartbreaking losses, near misses and hard luck stories over the last 20 US Opens - we look back at the some of the biggest
-
Bryson DeChambeau Gives Update On LIV Golf Contract
The Crusher's GC captain's LIV Golf deal ends in 2026, and now he has given an update on his future with the circuit
-
The 6 Biggest Near Misses At The US Open Over The Last 20 Years
There's been some heartbreaking losses, near misses and hard luck stories over the last 20 US Opens - we look back at the some of the biggest
-
5 Things Rory McIlroy Said Ahead Of The 2025 US Open
The five-time Major winner touched on a number of subjects in his press conference ahead of the US Open
-
The Longest Par 4s In US Open History
Oakmont has two 500-yard par 4s for this week's US Open, but they don;t even crack the top 20 for the longest ever played in the tournament
-
The Longest Par 3s In US Open History
The US Open returns to Oakmont in 2025, a course which boasts the longest par 3 in the tournament's history, but how long is it and which other holes are on the list?
-
How Favored Is Scottie Scheffler To Win The US Open? These Odds Haven’t Been Seen In 16 Years
Scottie Scheffler is in brilliant form, and that’s reflected in him being given the shortest odds to win the US Open since Tiger Woods 16 years ago
-
The Unique Rule In Place On Oakmont’s Ninth Green This Week At The US Open
Tuning in to the US Open, you'll notice that the ninth green at Oakmont has two uses. It's not just the green for the final hole of the front nine, but also the practice putting green for players in the field
-
Jon Rahm Gives Honest Assessment On LIV Golf Record
The former US Open champion has been in good form on LIV Golf, but accepts it's easier to finish higher up in smaller fields