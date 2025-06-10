Shot Of The Week Already? Watch Zac Blair Hit Stunning 120 Yard Putt In US Open Practice

The US Open hasn’t even begun but we already have a shot of the week contender.

Zac Blair, who booked his place at the Oakmont Major via Final Qualifying, was taking part in a practice round on Tuesday when he decided to try something a little different - namely, a putt from the fairway of the first hole, 120 yards out!

In a video posted on X by Fried Egg Golf founder Andy Johnson, the American can be seen preparing his putt before joking: “A lot of pressure,” but it certainly didn’t show as he sent his ball firmly down the hill and towards the green. As it approached the putting surface, Blair questioned whether he had given it too much momentum, but he needn’t have worried as it settled just a few feet to the left of the pin.

Making Blair’s effort even more impressive was the fact that he did it in full view of the defending US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who was his playing partner.

.@z_blair from 122 with the putter on 1 at Oakmont….pretty good. pic.twitter.com/POSQjsOh3NJune 10, 2025

Given all that, you would think a celebration would be in the offing, but instead, Blair simply gave a quick tip of his hat and began walking down the fairway, which led DeChambeau to remark, “That’s the most boring reaction I’ve ever seen!”

All week, big names, including Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson, have been pointing out that keeping the ball on the fairway will be crucial to success this week, given the deep rough that has been prepared for the players.

DeChambeau was another to add his thoughts on that necessity following the practice round, where he told reporters: “I think everybody knows this is probably the toughest golf course in the world right now, and you have to hit the fairways, you have to hit greens, and you have to two-putt, worst-case scenario.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Considering Blair’s brilliance from the fairway with the putter in his hand, it seems that, as long as he manages to stay out of the rough too, he’ll have little to worry about when the action begins.